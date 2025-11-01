Staying Safe this Spooky Season: Halloween Safety Tips for Everyone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is an amazing time of year when the air becomes cooler, the leaves turn colors, and the world turns into a place of costumes, candy, and creativity. Whether you’re dressing up with friends, hitting up a Halloween party, or roaming your neighborhood for treats, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and forget the most important thing: staying safe. Here are a few fun and realistic tips to keep your Halloween night fun and safe.

plan your night before

Before heading out, make sure you know where you’re going and who you’re going with. If you’re trick-or-treating or bar-hopping, share your location with a trusted friend. If you’re hosting or attending a party, set a time to check in with your group.

costumes: but make them practical

Although we all love a jaw-dropping Halloween look, make sure it’s comfortable and safe. Avoid costumes that limit your vision, make it hard to move, or drag on the ground. If you’re walking outside, add reflective tape or glow sticks to your outfit.

watch what you eat and drink

Candy is a Halloween essential, but make sure all treats are properly sealed and safe to eat. For parties, know your limit with drinks and keep an eye on your cup,especially in crowded areas. Hydration is key: alternate between water and your drink, and it’ll help you stay energized throughout the night.

stay aware of your surroundings

Halloween nights can get hectic, especially around college campuses. It’s always a good idea to stick with friends, staying in well-lit areas and avoiding dark ones. If you’re driving, make sure to slow down to avoid hitting trick-or-treaters.

trust your gut (and your group chat)

If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Whether something feels off or someone’s crossing a line, listen to your instincts. Have a code word with your friends in case of an emergency, and don’t hesitate to text your group chat or call for help from local authorities. Your comfort should always come first.

Halloween should be a fun time, not one filled with scares that last for the wrong reasons. So rock that costume, eat that candy, and take a million photos. The best kind of Halloween is the one where everyone gets home safe.