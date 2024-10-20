Staying Grounded: Balancing College, Friends, and Hobbies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

We’ve all heard the advice to “find balance” between life and study as college students, but let’s face it — there are moments when it feels more like juggling. It’s easy to neglect one part of your life when juggling socializing, homework, and personal interests. Finding time for the things you love doesn’t have to be impossible. Here’s how I’m balancing school with my hobbies, friends, and not losing my mind in the process.

Study with Friends Instead of always choosing between studying or hanging out with friends, I combine them. We grab coffee, catch up, and knock out some assignments. Sure, we might get distracted here and there, but honestly, it’s better than being holed up alone with your textbooks 24/7. Make Time for Hobbies Playing guitar, painting, listening to new music — these are the things that keep me sane. So I make sure to fit them into my week, even if it’s just for a little bit. The key is not feeling guilty about it; I’ve learned over time they’re just as important as getting your assignments done. It is so incredibly important to make time for yourself. Marco Xu / Unsplash Switch Up Your Routine Whenever I need a break, I take my homework outside to change up the environment. The fresh air always makes studying feel a little less like a chore, and makes it so much more enjoyable. Honestly, it’s an easy way to get fresh air and new ideas. And when I’m back, I feel ready to tackle whatever’s on my plate. Pick the Right Playlist! Music is my go-to for studying. I create playlists based on what I’m working on — something mellow for studying or more upbeat tracks when I’m painting or need a creative boost. It’s a simple way to stay focused and make even the most tedious tasks feel less boring.

At the end of the day, balancing college life isn’t about doing everything perfectly. It’s about knowing what keeps you grounded and making time for it.