Springtime in Tampa: Must-Attend Events in the Bay Area

As the sun shines brighter and temperatures rise, Tampa Bay comes to life with an exciting lineup of spring events. From food festivals and cultural celebrations to world-class sports and live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a local looking to explore the city or a visitor trying to experience the best of the Bay, these must-attend events will make your spring season in Tampa unforgettable.

Bay Area Renaissance Festival

Travel back in time to the 16th century at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, held in Dade City from February 15 to March 30. This immersive experience features jousting tournaments, live entertainment, artisan markets, and themed weekends. Visitors can feast on giant turkey legs, try their hand at axe throwing, and enjoy a full day of medieval revelry.

MLB Spring Training

Baseball fans can rejoice as Spring Training returns to the Bay! Several MLB teams, including the New York Yankees (Tampa), Toronto Blue Jays (Dunedin), and Philadelphia Phillies (Clearwater), host preseason games throughout the Tampa Bay area. This is the perfect opportunity to catch your favorite teams up close before the regular season starts in late March.

Florida Strawberry Festival

Held from February 27 to March 9, Plant City’s Florida Strawberry Festival is a beloved annual tradition celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage. Featuring exciting rides, livestock exhibits, headline concerts, and, of course, plenty of fresh strawberries, this festival is a must-visit for families and food lovers alike.

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

For those who love theme parks and gourmet experiences, the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival, running from March 9 to May 19, is a must. Guests can sample gourmet dishes, sip fine wines, and enjoy live concerts from top artists — all while experiencing the park’s signature thrill rides.

Tampa Pride Parade

On March 29, the Tampa Pride Parade & Festival transforms historic Ybor City into a vibrant celebration of love, diversity, and inclusion. This annual event draws thousands of attendees with its colorful parade, live performances, and community vendors, making it one of the region’s most powerful and joyous gatherings.

Valspar Championship

One of the PGA Tour’s premier events, the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor brings together some of the world’s best golfers. From March 17 to 23, fans can watch elite players compete on the challenging Copperhead Course while enjoying a scenic and electric tournament atmosphere.

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

Clearwater Beach’s famous white sand takes center stage at the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival from April 12 to 28. Artists craft intricate sculptures from the pristine sand, while visitors enjoy live entertainment, fireworks, and interactive exhibits. Whether admiring the masterpieces or participating in a sand sculpting class, this festival is a true celebration of Florida’s coastline.

Tampa Riverfest

Tampa Riverfest is a citywide celebration along the Hillsborough River on May 2 and 3, showcasing the best of Tampa’s waterfront. Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, cultural performances, and more, this event is a favorite for locals and visitors alike.

Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four

College basketball fans can witness the intensity of March Madness as Tampa hosts the Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four at Amalie Arena from April 3 to 6. With top teams battling for the national title, this event promises thrilling matchups and an electric atmosphere in the heart of downtown.

More Spring Activities

Beyond these major events, Tampa offers plenty of other springtime attractions. The Tampa Bay Blues Festival (April 11 – 13) fills Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg with soulful music and performances, while the Gasparilla International Film Festival (March 25 – 30) showcases independent films and emerging talent. Food lovers can explore the Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival (April 8 – 12), and military buffs and aviation aficionados can enjoy the annual Tampa Bay AirFest (March 15 – 16).

With a packed calendar of exciting events, there’s no shortage of things to do in Tampa this spring. Whether you’re indulging in delicious food, cheering for your favorite teams, or immersing yourself in cultural festivities, the season offers endless opportunities for fun and adventure. Mark your calendars and make the most of spring this year!