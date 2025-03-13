Spring Break Day Trips Two Hours or Less From USF’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

In previous years, I’ve struggled with how to fill my days on Spring Break. Sometimes it would almost take me by surprise because I wouldn’t realize that it’s spring break until the week prior. I’d then spend my days rotting in bed and come out of break feeling like I just wasted an entire week. Maybe you didn’t forget spring break, maybe you work during the week or can’t afford expensive vacations. I get it! Even with these factors, you can still have a fun and fulfilling spring break! Two words: day trips. I love a good day trip. Living in Tampa, we have so many unique day trip getaways not too far from campus. I’ve made a list of five spring break day trips within about two hours from campus that you can try this spring break!

Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs is the sponge capital of the world. It’s located on the gulf coast, filled with Greek influence, approximately an hour from campus. At Tarpon, there are a variety of things you can do, from visiting the sponge docks, going to the beach, a tour, or shopping on the strip! You can check out the local Greek restaurants and try some new cuisine (I highly recommend getting saganaki as an appetizer. Trust me on that). Then, end your day with a sunset cruise! Tarpon Springs is a great spring break day trip. I’ve gone several times as someone who has grown up in the Tampa Bay area. A trip to Tarpon can be a very fun adventure to go on with your friends!

Disney Springs

Indecisive or need something that will please several different personalities? Look no further than Disney Springs! Disney Springs is located near Orlando and is about an hour and a half to two hours (with traffic) from USF. There is truly something for everyone at Disney Springs. You can watch a movie at the AMC, shop at one of the many shops and boutiques, taste around the world at the Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar, then end your day with a show at the House of Blues. Disney Springs has very recently become a favorite day trip for me. I’m not very much of a Disney fanatic but there’s still a lot for me to enjoy there!

Rainbow River

Rainbow Springs State Park is a spring located in Dunnellon, Florida about an hour and a half from campus. Aside from swimming, you can go canoeing, kayaking, snorkeling and hiking around the park. Due to Florida’s unpredictable summer weather, I recommend going in spring as opposed to summer. Last summer, my cousin and I went to Rainbow River but due to scattered thunderstorms storms in the area, they shut down the park. If, by chance, Florida pulls a fast one on you and produces storms like it did for us, I recommend checking out some of the local shops. My cousin and I wandered into Grumbles House, which is an antique and garden store and Crazy Chicks, which is another antique shop.

The Ringling Museum

You may be thinking, “A museum for a day trip? This girl is crazy!” Well, I can attest (and debate!) that the Ringling Museum most definitely can be a day trip! The Ringling Museum is approximately an hour and a half from campus. I went for the first time last October with my cousin. I was shocked to say I was able to fill my entire day at the museum. There’s so much you can do at The Ringling! You can look around the Museum of Art, the Circus Museum, explore the Ca’ d’Zan, catch a show at the Historic Asolo Theater, and take a stroll in the Bayfront Gardens. When we went, we started in the Circus Museum which ended up being really cool! I’m definitely not a circus woman (LOL) but I found learning about the history of the Ringling brothers quite fascinating! Then we walked around the gardens for a bit before making our way into the Museum of Art! There was so much to look at, paintings from wall to wall. Even the rooms the art was presented in were beautiful! After spending so much time carefully observing every piece of art, we went outside to the art museum courtyard! While it isn’t a listed attraction, you’ve likely seen pictures of it online. The pink courtyard is absolutely stunning and simply begging to be part of your next Instagram post!

Devil’s Den