Smoke and Mirrors: The World of Greenwashing and How Brands Mislead You with False Sustainability Claims

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Sustainability sells — and companies know it. Over the last few years, there’s been a surge in brands rushing to market themselves as “green,” “eco-conscious,” or “planet-friendly.” But how many of those claims actually hold true?

Unfortunately, not many.

This deceptive practice is called greenwashing: performative sustainability dressed up in recyclable packaging. It’s everywhere, and it’s designed to mislead.

What is Greenwashing?

Greenwashing is a marketing strategy where brands exaggerate — or outright fabricate — their sustainability efforts to attract eco-conscious consumers. It happens when a company puts more effort into looking sustainable than actually being sustainable.

But greenwashing isn’t just language — it’s strategy.

Common Greenwashing Tactics

Buzzwords like “clean,” “natural,” “eco-friendly,” and “green” aren’t regulated and lack legal defintions, allowing brands to use them on packaging without meeting any actual standard. A product labeled “natural” could still contain harmful chemicals or be made under exploitative conditions.

Some brands create their own “green” seals or certifications to seem credible. Unless you see a verified third-party certification — like B Corp, USDA Organic, Fair Trade, or One Percent for the Planet — it’s probably just a pretty sticker.

Companies often claim to be “carbon neutral” by purchasing carbon credits. But if they’re still polluting at the same rate, is anything really changing? Plus, not all offset programs are effective — some double-count emission reductions or protect land that was never in danger to begin with.

And just because a product is made with recycled materials doesn’t mean it’s ethical. It could still be made in exploitative factories, wrapped in plastic, and shipped halfway around the world. Greenwashing thrives on selective storytelling.

Greenwashing in Action

H&M’s Conscious Collection was marketed as a sustainable line, but H&M remains one of the largest contributors to fast fashion waste. Recycled polyester doesn’t erase the environmental cost of overproduction. A 2021 investigation by the Changing Markets Foundation found that 96% of H&M’s sustainability claims were misleading or unsubstantiated.

Starbucks’ strawless lids replaced plastic straws with “eco-friendly” lids, using more plastic than the original straws and lids they were replacing. It’s a pseudo solution that distracts from larger waste issues.

Although Coca-Cola’s bottles are technically recyclable, Coca-Cola is still the world’s biggest plastic polluter. Recycling alone doesn’t fix the problem — reducing plastic production is just as critical.

How to Spot (and Avoid) Greenwashing

Look for legitimate third-party certifications that hold companies to regulated standards — not just marketing goals.

— not just marketing goals. Research the full supply chain. Sustainability isn’t just one initiative — it’s how a company handles labor, sourcing, shipping, and packaging.

Sustainability isn’t just one initiative — it’s how a company handles labor, sourcing, shipping, and packaging. Support small, ethical brands whenever possible. Local and transparent businesses are often more trustworthy than flashy corporate campaigns.

The Bottom Line

Brands want to ride the sustainability wave, but not all of them are paddling in the right direction. As consumers, we deserve more than smoke and mirrors — we deserve transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t settle for recycled buzzwords. And most importantly, don’t let a green label fool you.