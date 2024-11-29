Sephora’s Savings Event: The Beauty of Overconsumption (And Why We Should Rethink It)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all love the feeling of getting new makeup and finding something that elevates your look. especially when it’s on sale. There’s nothing quite like the adrenaline rush of scoring a luxury item at a discount, especially during Sephora’s infamous sales. But let’s face it: do we really need that fifth highlighter or yet another moisturizer when we already have three barely used ones at home? Sephora’s sale season can feel like a festivity, but it also makes us confront our sometimes unhealthy buying habits. Let’s take a closer look at why we tend to overconsume during these events and how we can be more mindful of our beauty spending.

The Enticement of the Sale

Sephora’s sales are irresistible because they tap into our love for deals, our fear of missing out, and our desire to treat ourselves. It’s like being invited to an exclusive club where the price tags on your favorite beauty products suddenly seem justifiable. The countdown timer, the sudden urgency to fill up your cart before things go out of stock, the influencers with their “must-have” lists; these all contribute to creating an environment where restraint flies out the window. The best part (which is secretly the worst part), only exclusive members get higher savings. For an Insider member like me, I only save 10%, which for most of these items is $3-4 in savings.

When Treating Yourself Turns into Overconsumption

While there’s no harm in enjoying beauty products, overconsumption can lead to unnecessary waste — and we’re not just talking about the product that sits forgotten in the back of your drawer. The beauty industry contributes a significant amount of plastic waste, with much of the packaging ending up in landfills. And while Sephora offers recycling programs, they don’t entirely offset the impact.

Then there’s the mental clutter. Owning so many products can create a sense of overwhelm rather than satisfaction. Have you ever found yourself digging through drawers of eyeshadow palettes, only to realize you use the same few shades every day? You’re not alone. The truth is, accumulating more doesn’t always equate to more happiness. In fact, simplifying our routines can make us feel better and more in control.

How to Shop Mindfully During Sephora’s Sale

So, how do we resist the urge to overconsume while still enjoying the thrill of the sale? First, make a list. Write down the items you genuinely need or have been considering for a long time. Stick to this list when the sale begins: no impulse buying. Next, remember the 48-hour rule. If you find something that wasn’t on your list, think about it for 48 hours before purchasing. Chances are, the initial excitement will wear off, and you may realize you don’t actually need it. You can also try items on before making the final decision of purchasing it. Long gone are the days of keeping items we don’t like or aren’t actually for us.

Another tip is to curate your social media feed. Unfollow or mute influencers whose content pressures you to buy things you don’t want or need. Instead, follow creators who encourage mindful consumption or have a minimalist approach to beauty.

Lastly, think about how much joy each product will truly bring you. Does it align with your skincare or makeup goals? Are you buying it because you love it, or because everyone else seems to? Being honest about your motivations can help you keep your shopping habits in check.

Finding Balance in Beauty

At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself — especially when it’s for a product that genuinely makes you happy. But being aware of the psychology behind sales can help us make more informed, mindful decisions. By approaching Sephora’s sales with a balanced mindset, we can indulge without overindulging and keep our beauty routines (and bank accounts) in check.