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USF | Life > Experiences

Saying Yes to Plans Is an Art

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Skye Seibel Student Contributor, University of South Florida
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of my life, I thought confidence meant being less shy. I imagined that, eventually, I would become someone who could walk into a room full of strangers and feel completely comfortable. I thought confidence meant never overthinking plans or wondering if I would fit in. Freshman year taught me that I wasn’t going to magically become that person.

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I’ve always had friends, but I’ve also always wished I had more. I wanted to be better at meeting people and making connections, but I didn’t always know how. I would get invited somewhere and immediately start thinking of reasons not to go; staying home felt easier than putting myself somewhere unfamiliar.

Then, during a really difficult time in my life, my roommate invited me to go out with some friends—going out was probably the last thing I felt like doing. I had so much going on in my head that it was hard to imagine actually having a good time. Sometimes, when you’re dealing with a lot, even being around people you love can feel difficult because your mind is somewhere else.

But I said yes.

I didn’t have to think about whether I would have fun with my friends, nor figure out what to say or how I was supposed to act; I just had to show up. Once I did, I found myself laughing and enjoying being around people I cared about. For a little while, I wasn’t thinking about everything that had been weighing on me.

That night became one of the most memorable parts of my college experience—not because anything huge happened, but because it felt like the beginning of a change in me. It was a small break in a cycle I had been stuck in for a long time.

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After that, I started saying yes more often. I went to places I hadn’t been before. I talked to people I didn’t know. I made new friends and became closer with people I already cared about. Eventually, saying yes stopped feeling like such a big decision.

My roommate helped me realize that confidence doesn’t always come before you do something. Sometimes it comes from doing something while you’re still nervous and realizing that you were capable of it after all.

Saying yes hasn’t made me less shy. I still overthink. I still have moments when I would rather stay home. But what has changed is that I don’t always let those feelings make the decision for me.

I’ve started asking myself whether I actually don’t want to do something or whether I’m just afraid of doing something unfamiliar. There’s a difference between protecting your peace and protecting yourself from experiences that might change you.

The art of saying yes to plans isn’t about forcing yourself to go everywhere or become someone you’re not. For me, it’s about being willing to show up. Sometimes you don’t know what a night will mean to you until you’re already living it.

I used to think I needed to become more confident before I could put myself out there. Now I think confidence is something you build by showing up, even when you’re nervous.

Sometimes, all it takes is one yes to break a cycle you didn’t realize you were ready to leave behind.

🎉 Related: Say “Yes” Before You Overthink It
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Skye Seibel

USF '27

Hello! My name is Skye Seibel, and I am currently a junior at the University of South Florida majoring in English Literature. Reading and writing have always been a huge passion of mine, so being able to study literature and explore different forms of storytelling every day feels like a dream. I especially love discovering new perspectives through books and using writing as a way to express ideas and creativity.

After I graduate from USF, I plan to pursue a master’s degree in Library Science. I have always loved being surrounded by books and learning, and I hope to build a career that allows me to share that passion with others. I am excited to continue growing academically and discovering where my love for literature can take me.

Outside of school, I love spending time with my friends and finding new creative hobbies. I enjoy crocheting, drawing, and sewing, and I actually make and sew many of my own clothes. I also make press-on nails to sell in my free time! I will try almost anything creative at least once. When I have the opportunity, I also love hiking and traveling. Exploring new places and experiencing new things is something I hope to do much more of in the future.