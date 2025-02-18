Right Time, Right Person: Kendrick Lamar’s Half Time Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the release of Euphoria, Kendrick Lamar became a huge talking point in 2024. It seemed like everyone was talking about his ongoing feud with Drake and who, between the two of them, was the better rapper. Capitalizing on this publicity, Lamar released another studio album, GNX, with notable features such as SZA. After announcing his tour with SZA as an opener, Lamar was also announced to perform at the 59th Super Bowl halftime show. Given his amazing discography, people placed high expectations on his performance, but I don’t know if anyone could have truly predicted what exactly Lamar ended up doing.

From the moment Samuel L. Jackson appeared as Uncle Sam on the screen, I knew that Lamar had a message to deliver. As he constantly criticized Lamar’s set using phrases such as “too ghetto,” Jackson’s involvement was a direct depiction of how larger powers within the country tend to control/police Black culture. However, Lamar’s depiction of how Black lives have been affected by the government didn’t end there as he also mentioned “40 acres and a mule,” a promise that was never delivered upon. Even though Lamar did focus on the negatives, he also focused on the positives as he performed All the Stars, a song from the soundtrack of “Black Panther,” a movie known for highlighting and uplifting Black actors and voices within Hollywood. Similar to how “Black Panther” did so, Lamar specifically chose Black background performers, giving opportunities to many that may have otherwise been overlooked. There was also a moment where the American flag, depicted using background dancers, was split into two. This imagery can either be understood as the division that exists within America right now, or it can be an important call to how the country was largely built by African Americans. The call to America continued throughout the performance as all the performers were dressed in red, white, or blue. Lamar’s stage was also uniquely set up, as the various pieces were reminiscent of the pieces involved in a game controller. This in conjunction with “Uncle Sam’s” constant references to “the game,” a direct nod to how Americans, specifically people of color, and even more specifically Black Americans, are expected to navigate through and essentially “play” the stakes set by factors outside of their control. In another instance, it could indicate how people are often “played” and “controlled” by outside forces.

In total, Kendrick Lamar’s set lasted somewhere between 12 and 15 minutes and in that time, he spoke volumes. While some people alluded to many of his references to his feud with Drake, it is very apparent that much of what he did served two purposes; while calling out Drake, Lamar chose to highlight Black culture and people in various different ways. While he may have had Serena Williams, one of Drake’s ex-girlfriends, participate as a petty shot at Drake, he also did so to highlight how Serena Williams became the source of headlines for “crip walking,” something she did at Wimbledon and the Halftime show. While the dance may have had origins in relation to gangs, it is now associated with hip hop culture, something that Compton, the city that Williams and Lamar are from, has plenty of.

During Lollapalooza 2023, I was extremely lucky to see Lamar perform live. While I knew his popular songs, I was not incredibly versed in his discography or his artwork. However, after seeing him perform that night, I knew that Lamar hoped to convey a message with his art. Unlike other artists, he didn’t have flashy lights, elaborate choreographed performances, or insane sets. Instead, Lamar chose to stay towards the center of the stage and selectively have dancers perform interpretative choreography. This is not to say that there is a right or wrong way to perform, but rather the intention behind the performance. Through his set, his dedication to uplifting and calling attention to African American voices and struggles was clear. While I am not Black myself, being able to see an artist use their platform to bring light to issues is wonderful to see. Whether we accept it or not, celebrities have influence with their art. There might not be a guarantee that everyone is willing to listen to any message that they put out, but the artists who try to stand out from the ones that do.