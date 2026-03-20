Reguetón Feminist Anthems

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reguetón, a musical genre often criticized for being male-dominated and misogynistic yet simultaneously adored by women worldwide, tackles the issue head on by producing feminist anthems such as Ivy Queen’s “Quiero Bailar” (“I Want to Dance”), Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (“MOMMYYY”), Rauw Alejandro’s “La Old Skul” (“The Old ‘Skool’”), and Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” (“I ‘Perreo’ Alone”), to name a few.

Ivy Queen’s “Quiero Bailar” (“I Want to Dance”)

“Quiero Bailar” challenged men’s dominance and perception of women. Throughout the song, she asserts the importance of consent; just because a woman is dancing with a man, that does not mean she has consented to having sex with that man. Additionally, she asserts dominance against the man, saying that she’s in control. This perception of gender roles is not only rare in Puerto Rican society, especially for that time, but also in the genre. In countless reguetón songs, with the genre being male-dominated, the man typically talks about his role in the relationship. Pertaining to sex, he mentions all the things that he’s going to do with her, how he feels, what he thinks, etc., all of which center the man in the relationship. These kinds of sentiments are expressed as well in Puerto Rican society, where women are expected to submit to their man, do everything for him, and please him. Thus, Ivy Queen challenges gender roles in relationships and society with the assertion that women can and should take control. It’s an assertion of women’s bodily autonomy in a society and genre that tries to remove them and their perspective. For these reasons, “Quiero Bailar” and Ivy Queen herself are regarded as spearheads of feminism.

Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (“MOMMYYY”)

In “MAMIII”, Becky G and Karol G make heavy use of creative and expertly thought out figurative language to accentuate how done they are with putting a man above their own well-being. These two artists emphasize that women need to get rid of good-for-nothing male manipulators and need to reclaim their independence. The latter point especially is important culturally, since more often than not a woman’s independence is challenged by societal expectations to meet traditional gender roles, to need a man as a protector/provider, to be perceived as helplessly vulnerable, and to prioritize relationships (not only romantic ones) over personal ambition. By breaking free of machismo’s bonds, Becky G and Karol G put feminism at the forefront of their collaboration.

Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” (“I ‘Perreo’ Alone”)

When looking at just the title of “Yo Perreo Sola”, it seems like the perfect example of the inherent sexuality of the genre. However, when you pay attention to the lyrics – which still have some sexual tones but aren’t entirely about sex – or even watch the music video, you realize that the song is about empowerment — women not needing a man to enjoy life and themselves. Bad Bunny even lets go of his “masculinity” (a controversial yet highly praised decision by him) by dressing up and acting more “feminine.” This breakthrough in lyrics and, even, in the image and perception of women in reguetón is one that has marked this song as an anthem for feminist sentiment.

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Rauw Alejandro’s “La Old Skul” (“The Old ‘Skool’”)

Rauw Alejandro is my ultimate babygirl, bae, pookie, one and only, and basically any other term you can think of that gets the picture across of him being my #1 celebrity crush. And how can’t he be when in his discography, he has a feminist anthem such as “La Old Skul?” In this song, Rauw is able to fully transmit the sentiment of female independence, which could even arguably be seen as more impactful due to this message coming from a male source. This song emphasizes that women shouldn’t have to settle for less, don’t need a man to be happy, and shouldn’t cry for a worthless man. Women should be free to do as they please; if they want to be with a man, great, but the second he starts bringing her issues, he’s got to go.