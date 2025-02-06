Reflecting on A Year Without You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi Dad,

A lot has happened since you’ve been gone. I became an RA and moved away from home, made new friends, found a new church home in Tampa, joined clubs and am on leadership for two of them, joined a sorority, and even got a new dog. His name is Petey, and he’s just as silly as you were. Even crazier? He has the same initials as you, PK!

Although so many good things have happened, every day I think about running to you to tell you all about them, but you’re not there. That’s what I miss the most, the little things. Like you picking me up from school and taking me through the McDonald’s drive-thru to get a Happy Meal, always with an apple pie. Our daddy-daughter dances were my favorite, especially dancing to “Cinderella” by Steven Curtis Chapman. Every moment with you was filled with so much love because that’s who you are. You embody love in every way. That’s why it’s so hard to go through the days without you.

But I know you would be disappointed if I didn’t keep going and take care of Mom and Ben. Those first few months without you were unbearable, but over time I shifted my mindset and started looking for you in every moment. I still talk about you as if you’re here, especially when I try new foods. I always say, “Dad would have loved this.” It’s something we bonded over. I also feel your presence in the most unexpected ways, like when I’m thrifting. I don’t know why, but I just do. One time I walked into a thrift store I’d never been to before and found a mug with your name on it. It was the only one with a name. How crazy is that?

I also look for you in the rainbows after a storm, remembering our memories with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” And I see orange everywhere, your favorite color. It always feels like a little sign from you.

I miss you, Dad. So much. Some days are harder than others, but I know you’re always watching over me. It’s hard to think about all the things you’ll miss, like walking me down the aisle or seeing me graduate college. But I also know that if you were here, you’d tell me I was crazy if I didn’t keep living my life with joy and positivity. So that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’ll keep making you proud, day by day, and I’ll always look for you in the rainbows.

Love,

Your sweetie