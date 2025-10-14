Press Play: My Must-Listen Podcast Recs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, you always need some type of noise in your ear, whether you’re on a hot girl walk, cleaning your room, or washing dishes. My preferred stimulation? Podcasts! So, I present to you my must-listen podcast recommendations!

the House of Maher

The House of Maher is a Wave Original hosted by three beautiful sisters: Adrianna, Olivia, and Ilona Maher (who you may know as a professional rugby player, Olympian, and former Dancing with the Stars contestant) They use the podcast to talk about everything from growing up together to their favorite smutty reads. It’s a wonderful mix of comedy, depth, and empowerment.

Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

If there’s one podcaster who will give it to you straight, it’s Kylie Kelce. As a mom of four and wife to Jason Kelce, she doesn’t beat around the bush when describing the realities of parenthood.

was that tmi?

Sadie Crowell has been my girl since day one — from YouTube beginnings to the podcast grind. She’s the definition of keeping it real: always on the move, always down to party, and never holding back. One word for this podcast? Comedy. Pure, unfiltered, and unapologetically Sadie.

danielle with the stars

Danielle Fishel, also known as Topanga from Boy Meets World, documents her time on Dancing with the Stars on this podcast. Through leg injuries and nerves, Danielle spills all the behind-the-scenes details.

therapuss with jake shane

It’s a therapy session like you’ve never seen before. Jake Shane sits down with a variety of celebrities like Dylan O’Brien, Tate McRae, and more for candid conversations, unexpected laughs, and heartfelt advice. From hilarious hot takes to genuinely thoughtful guidance, they dive into real-life situations submitted by listeners, and no topic is off-limits.

the zurkie show

Short and blunt, The Zurkie Show tells it like it is, whether it’s about relationships, goals, or self-love.