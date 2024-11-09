Presidential Bloopers: A White House Time Capsule

In today’s world, it’s hard to associate the White House or the presidency with anything wacky, funny, or unusual — but history tells a different story!
With all the wild and viral moments from this year’s presidential election, it really makes you wonder about the lives of our past presidents. Let’s step back in time and take a look at some of the weirdest and most interesting presidential moments in history.
- Andrew Jackson’s Cheese Wheel
-
Our 7th president was given a 1,400-pound wheel of cheese from a dairy farmer! Jackson then left the cheese to sit in the entryway of the White House for two years, until inviting the public to come eat it in 1837. The entire wheel may have been eaten within a few hours, however, it supposedly left a strong cheesy smell behind.
- Ulysses S. Grant’s Speeding Tickets
-
Grant was pulled over for speeding in his horse-drawn buggy — twice! He was known for his love of fast horses and “speeding contests” with friends, which, according to officers, sent a poor message to D.C. residents. Despite some initial protests, Grant reportedly did end up paying his fines.
- Skinny-Dipping John Quincy Adams
-
Yes, you read that correctly — John Quincy Adams often enjoyed skinny-dipping in the Tiber Creek, a part of the Potomac River. Diary entries reveal this unusual daily routine, as Adams wrote that he found this practice “conducive to health, cleanliness, and comfort.” There is also a rumor that a female journalist once stole Adams’ clothes while he was in the river to score an interview with the president, though this is highly contested.
- Calvin Coolidge’s Raccoon
-
As animal lovers, Calvin Coolidge and his wife, Grace, were gifted many animals during his time in office. Among these gifts were a bear cub, a wallaby, a pair of lion cubs, and a pygmy hippo! One of his most treasured pets was his raccoon, Rebecca. Rebecca was given a special house on the White House grounds and was often walked around on a leash.
- George Washington’s Distillery
-
A little-known fact about our first president is that he was an avid beer and whiskey lover and even built a distillery — one of the largest in early America. In fact, during its first two years, Washington’s distillery produced 11,000 gallons of whiskey. The distillery suffered a fire in 1814 that caused its closure. However, it has since been restored! Since 2008, Mount Vernon has sold a substantial amount of whiskey products, and the funds go toward preserving the distillery and supporting educational programs.