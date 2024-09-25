The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are way into Harry Potter like I am, you may have heard about the new series Max is making, which is basically just a remake of all eight of the films they have made. This is in response to complaints from fans about the many details in the book that were never brought to life on screen, which I highly agree with. There were so many storylines: the continuous beef Harry had with Cho Chang, the entirety of the Order of the Phoenix, Neville Longbottom’s whole origin story, the list could go on. That being said, I don’t think it was the right idea for them to remake a series of movies that have already been watched by millions for years just because of some missing details; it just seems odd. I mean, if someone wanted more in-depth storytelling for this franchise, reading the books is honestly the best option.

You may be asking yourself, “Well, what should they do then if not a remake?” and I know just the thing. Growing up, Wattpad was at its all-time peak, and me being the girl I was, would read Harry Potter fan fiction. I know, I know, this is definitely something I should’ve taken to the grave but alas, it’s what helped form the following opinions, so I just had to share it with you all. Whenever I was searching for a story to read, I would find so many about the time period when Harry’s parents were younger. In today’s age, I realize people’s want for this storyline is all the same. I have seen countless numbers of TikToks and Instagram/X posts with these sentiments.

So, why this time period? Well, the biggest thing is that it was when Voldemort first gained power. It would be cool (and probably ultra depressing) to see how he rose up to power and how societies such as the first Order of the Phoenix were formed because of this. The second most important part of this time period, though, is the characters. The adult characters in HP get little to no backstory, so it would be nice to see their development and how they got to be the way they are, especially some of the darker characters, such as Snape and even Lucius Malfoy.

Let me use the Hunger Games, for example. Imagine, instead of making or writing a film about President Snow’s backstory, they decided to make just another rendition of the first Hunger Games. That would be beyond boring, and honestly, it probably would have made no money. But the backstory of the sinister president was such a hit that Suzanne Collins decided to write a story about another misunderstood character (Haymitch, yay!), which is something fans have been wanting forever. All I’m trying to say here is that maybe the Harry Potter writers should really take some pages out of their book or, honestly, any franchise that was successful in making films outside of their main films. More examples would be A Quiet Place with their new film A Quiet Place Day: One or even just Monster’s Inc. with their film Monsters University. All prequels by the way, just saying.