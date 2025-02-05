The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe it’s my constant consumption of health TikTok, clean girl TikTok, or better me TikTok, but lately I’ve been feeling extra motivated and I’ve been trying to implement little things throughout my week to make me feel more luxurious, cared for, and hopefully elevated.

Depending on the time of year, I’ve found that it’s helpful to change up certain habits to add some variety into your routine and extra support where your body may need it. In the winter months, the major one that I think of is hydration and moisturization to combat the cold. We want to make sure we’re keeping our skin smooth and hydrated! Here are five new weekly habits that I’m going to be implementing for the rest of winter.

Hydrating the skin When I say this, I mean all of my skin. Find a nice lotion that makes you feel — and smell — good. One that matches your skin type, whether it’s oily, dry, or somewhere in between is ideal. Experiment a little; maybe try body oil or butter. There are so many different ways that we can hydrate our skin so definitely have some fun with this. Don’t only think about your body but also think about your face, neck, hands and feet! Using Magnesium spray Although I’m doing my stretches, for some reason the winter time makes me feel very achy. I usually like to go for a menthol-like lotion that’s meant to help my muscles recover, but recently I was gifted a magnesium spray that’s supposed to do the same thing! So every night before I go to bed, I’ll be spritzing my sorest areas with a little bit of magnesium spray. Exfoliating I know that most people already do this, but I personally really only do when I’m taking an everything shower. Just recently, however, I acquired some soft exfoliators from Lush and when I tell you I’m obsessed, I really am. Exfoliating the skin helps to brighten and unclog pores, as well as encourage collagen production. I got one body scrub called Co-Mingle and one for the face called Happy Skin, both of them containing ground up bamboo, which is what helps exfoliate the skin. Not only do these two products smell amazing, but they make my skin feel so fresh and rejuvenated without me having to scrub too hard or making my face look all red from the scratchy exfoliator. A Warm drink to start off the morning You’ve probably grown up hearing your mom or auntie talk about that nice cup of tea in the morning, or the hot lemon water with some apple cider vinegar. I’m usually a cold water girly — I rarely drink something that’s hot or warm — but recently I’ve been having very sensitive teeth (don’t worry they’re OK, I got them checked out), and I’ve resorted to drinking more room temperature and, yes, even warm drinks. I realized the other day that starting off my morning with a warm cup of water or tea truly makes me feel less groggy and rejuvenated from the inside out. It feels different, nice different, and because I’ve liked having a warm drink in the morning so far, I want to continue implementing it. Washing dishes immediately This is more of a personal one and has nothing to do with TikTok, but I despise washing a dish. If I could put anything in a dishwasher, I would. Of course, there are plenty of dishes you can’t just throw in the dishwasher, and most of the time I just let them pile up in the sink for hours during the day. I realize this is a problem that I need to tackle immediately, so I want to start getting into the habit of washing the dish as soon as it hits that sink. This will prevent pile up, stop me from procrastinating, and help my future self.

These aren’t exclusive to winter — you can use these little habits whenever — but I’ll be implementing them this season. What new habits do you want to try?