It’s Spring 2025 and I’m a senior yet again. Just like I was a senior four years ago in Spring 2021. Except this time, I’m a college senior, 22 years old, with an upcoming Bachelor’s degree and lots of different memories rooted in a city I never thought I would find my way to. The feeling I get when people ask me, “What are your plans after graduation?” shows up after hibernating for so long. Once again, I don’t know. The self-doubt I feel when I research potential post-graduation programs…still slightly there. The fear of being separated from the friends that I’ve worked so hard to keep throughout college…definitely there.

Being a senior, again, feels somewhat absurd to me because when I was a high school senior, I never really thought that I would feel this way again. Yet, here I am feeling somewhat lost and slightly confused. And, I know moving forward that I will feel this way again because that’s just the way that things go.

Yet, as I’ve adapted and triumphed through these four years, there is no doubt in my mind that I will also adapt and triumph through the next part of my life. When I was in high school, I never thought that I would be where I am now, heavily involved on campus, heavily rooted within the community, and strongly confident in the home that I have made in college. Yet, here I am. It’s incredible to see how much I have grown and how much more I can continue to do so. Even though I’m feeling uncertain, confused, and scared, I also feel excited to move forward.

As I reflect on what I experienced in the last four years, here is my advice for you, though I’m still not an expert. It’s okay not to know what/where/when/how you’re going to do something. It’s okay because you can and should ask questions. You will figure it out. You will meet people who will introduce you to other people. You will try something and potentially realize that it doesn’t work. You will try something else, and maybe it also doesn’t work. But, you will try a different thing another time and find that it does. I’ve learned and grown to accept that it’s okay to not be perfect. It’s okay to fail (even though it’s incredibly scary) because allowing yourself to fail and take that risk, means that you’re allowing yourself the opportunity to succeed (and if you fail, grow and learn something new!) For you to live a life that you believe in, you must first believe in yourself!

It’s okay to try new things, and mess up, and change your approach the next time you try something new. So even though I am facing Senior Scaries yet again, I know that it will all work out in the end. Especially, because it always has.