Navigating The Choice: Double Major vs. Dual Degree

I’ll be the first to admit it: I have an unhealthy need for academic validation. My grades and GPA are displayed 24/7 on my Canvas throughout the semester, keeping me constantly aware of where I stand. I know I should probably ease up, but my academics are a major source of pride for me — especially because I’m pursuing a dual degree.

In December 2028, I will graduate with a B.A. in Art History and a B.S. in Marketing, all within four years. To be completely transparent, I’m incredibly proud of my ambition and ability to manage this workload, and I love sharing my experience with others.

But what if you’re considering a dual degree? Is a double major the better option? As a dual degree student, I see the value in both paths. Both allow you to expand your skill set, enhance your resume, and explore your passions during one of the most formative times in your life. To clarify: a dual degree means you’ll graduate with two diplomas, while a double major results in one diploma with two areas of expertise.

A double major is often more accessible since you’re only paying for one degree and completing fewer credit hours. In contrast, a dual degree typically requires all courses for both programs, increasing the overall cost. For example, at USF, I’m required to complete 153 credit hours within my four years, which means full course loads every semester and at least two classes each summer.

However, these additional requirements also offer a deeper understanding of your fields. You’ll take more advanced courses, gain hands-on experience through internships, and truly immerse yourself in each discipline. Additionally, combining two vastly different fields may not always be feasible as a double major due to university guidelines, whereas a dual degree provides more flexibility in pairing unrelated disciplines.

If you’re unsure about pursuing either option, that’s completely understandable. Both paths require extra coursework, dedication, and time management. Burnout is a real concern, and when your workload increases, so does the risk of feeling overwhelmed.

To prevent burnout, my best advice is to plan ahead. I’m one of the most Type A people I know, and I swear by my Google Calendar and physical planner to track classes, extracurriculars, personal events, and homework. Taking time to review your schedule and obligations can make your workload much more manageable.

Another essential strategy is utilizing your school’s academic resources. At USF, we have the SMART Lab (a lifesaver for anyone who dreads math), the Writing Studio, and various tutoring services — all free for students. If your university offers similar resources, take advantage of them. You’ll be doing yourself a favor in the long run.

Ultimately, a double major can be a great choice if you want to expand your expertise without a significantly heavier workload, while a dual degree can give your resume an extra edge and open doors to more career opportunities. Whether you choose a double major, a dual degree, or stick to your current plan, it’s crucial to weigh the pros and cons and prioritize self-care to prevent burnout. No matter what path you take, remember — you’ve got this!