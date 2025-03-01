Nassie Is Proof You Can Find Love on TikTok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re on BookTok, or are as chronically online as I am, there’s a good chance you may know of the ship Nassie. And if you don’t, buckle in ‘cause I’m about to explain the lore. This is one of those insane (potential) love stories that honestly feels straight out of a movie. The name Nassie comes from these two vloggers on TikTok, Nick Wilkins (@n1ckwilkins) and Cassie (@cassiesbooktok), who both had a decent following before the shipping started. Cassie was primarily on BookTok, constantly posting videos about various romance series and shows, even poking fun at the fact that she’s never been in a relationship. Nick, on the other hand, makes videos about his life, his family and friends, and just overall random videos. He is best known for his JJ Maybank videos back in 2021, when many thought he looked like JJ from “Outer Banks.”

Both had been perpetually single for quite some time and a few months ago their fan bases started to overlap. Fans of both TikTokers had started to notice that they were both single at the same time and realized how well they might complement each other. So when comments about Cassie started to show up on Nick’s videos, and vice versa, they each addressed it separately on their Snapchats. They obviously said they didn’t know each other, Cassie being based in Canada and Nick in Tennessee, and weren’t sure how the idea started but neither of them seemed completely closed off or scared of the idea; trust me fans took this and ran. Soon the comments started multiplying and thus the Nassie name was born.

Now don’t get me wrong, the comments weren’t being completely delusional; Nick and Cassie started playing into it as well! Soon, the two started hinting at the ship name — putting #Nassie in the caption of their videos — and basically started responding and communicating to each other through their videos. Cassie made multiple videos about crushing on someone and how life feels when you have a crush to make up scenarios about. Meanwhile, Nick had made videos about reaching out to Cassie and playfully flirting with her through the screen

One of my favorite moments (without being completely delusional) was in a video back in January where Nick asked about Cassie’s favorite flower, and in Cassie’s very next video she had written that it’s tulips in the caption. Then Nick is seen buying tulips in his next video! It was one of the cutest interactions that lowkey proved they might have been stalking each other’s pages as well. A few days later, he asks her out on a video, tagging her in the caption and making it pretty obvious he would be willing to travel to her!

There were plenty of theories that they were just playing into it for the fun and the views, but I think there could be some level of seriousness in this relationship. Both had made it clear that their families knew about the ordeal and were just as invested. In the days leading up to Valentine’s, the two were hinting at meeting up by posting videos in or around a hotel, which (spoiler alert!) fans seemed to figure out it was in fact the same one in both of their videos. On Valentine’s Day, Nick and Cassie confirmed, through the cutest videos together, that they had finally met! Their corner of TikTok went wild at this confirmation!

Regardless of if this is just a friendship or if there is potentially more going on between the two TikTokers, it’s clear to say that this whole situation has definitely left an impact. Both pages had quite the following before, but since this has happened, their accounts have both grown an insane amount. Not only that, but it’s inspired hope and fun in many viewers, myself included. Seeing the effort that they are both putting in — what Nick would do for Cassie and vice versa — is so comforting and special to see, especially for people who had been fans of the two before the shipping started. For romance readers, they fit many tropes, like the girl next door and the golden retriever boy, which adds an extra bit of whimsy to the whole thing. There’s no telling what’s in store for the two but I, for one, am completely invested and the hope for my own future love life blossoms once more.