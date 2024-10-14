This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Matcha has been my go to drink for the past five years. As someone who normally gets coffee-jitters, matcha provides me with the best form of caffeine and an early sweet treat. I began making my own matcha at home about two years ago. Making my own drinks has helped me save money and figure out my personal preferences. Throughout my time making matcha at home, I have created many variations of this amazing drink. Matcha can be made as a latte or without milk. Since I have tried multiple forms of matcha, I have accumulated favorites from the latte and juice categories.

Matcha Latte Favorites

My all-time favorite everyday matcha latte recipe is an iced oat milk matcha latte with honey. I add the honey to the matcha mixture and then add it to my iced oat milk. During the fall season, I make this drink special by adding cinnamon to my matcha mixture. In my opinion, you can’t go wrong with this simple recipe. Although I prefer oat milk, any milk or milk substitute can work when creating your own matcha at home.

Making matcha lattes with fruit is also one of my favorite ways of drinking matcha. Recently, I have tried blending oat milk with half of a banana and then adding my matcha mixture, which turned out amazing. Other variations of this matcha blend that I adore include adding mangos, strawberries, or blueberries.

Another creative way I enjoy drinking matcha is to add chai to my drink. You can either add your chai to your matcha blend, or you can blend it in a sweet cold foam. Regardless, this mix is so delicious. It is definitely worth a try.

Juice matcha favorites

Matcha without milk can also be very enjoyable. To make matcha without milk, I replace the milk with different kinds of juices. Although I don’t normally make matcha without milk, I still thoroughly enjoy drinking them. Iced matcha with juice can be very refreshing, especially in the hot Florida weather. For example, matcha lemonade is a very delicious and popular way of enjoying matcha. It can also be made with strawberry lemonade or any other variation of lemonade. Other juices that I have tried with matcha are mango and watermelon, which taste amazing as well.