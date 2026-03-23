My Favorite Vintage Brands to Thrift

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever my friends ask what my plans are for any given day, there is a high likelihood that the words out of my mouth are “thrifting.” And as someone who thrifts so often, I have been able to spot brands that I truly love and actively seek out whenever I step foot in a thrift store. These are brands that I get so excited to see when I’m going through racks because not only do I know they are good quality, but nine times out of ten, they match my style and wardrobe perfectly.

vera bradley

My absolute favorite accessories brand is Vera Bradley. If you don’t know what Vera Bradley is, or you’re living under a rock, it is a brand that is primarily known for its cotton bags with unique prints and colors. I thrifted my first second-hand Vera Bradley bag back in 2024, and since then, my collection has grown excessively. I fear I have over 15 different bags, all with various styles and patterns. I love them all dearly, and it makes me so happy to know I have a bag that matches any outfit or occasion. Their colorful patterns and fun styles are so easy to spot at a thrift store. Plus, with their quality, I know they will last a lifetime, so I can pass all my bags down to my future family.

Original photo by Anneliz Romero

ralph lauren

Yes, the brand Ralph Lauren, specifically the sub-brand Lauren by Ralph Lauren. As of right now, I have two tops and two bottoms by this brand, but with each and every one of them, my jaw was on the floor looking at the tag. What draws me in to the brand is the darker colors that are more prominent in the clothing pieces, and almost give off a dark academia and prep school vibe. With big names in fashion such as Ralph Lauren, finding anything can catch a thrifter off guard in the best way.

ann taylor

If you look up Ann Taylor, the vibes of the brand are very much of a business older woman who has her life together. And while that is their brand now, I specifically love to look for their more vintage Y2K styles, which include insanely cute baby doll tops and silky skirts with patterns such as floral, paisley, and polka dots.

liz claiborne

My girl Liz is the cottagecore, grannycore, coastal brand of my dreams. Liz Claiborne is more than just clothing; the brand also produces the cutest purses and other accessories. I mean, it’s everywhere, and the quality is great, too.

free people

The brand Free People has been around for a while, but I’ve recently seen it have a resurgence in more mainstream fashion. Even so, it is still so exciting to see clothing from the brand in thrift stores because it can get pretty pricey on their websites. I feel like the vibes of Free People give a soft, bohemian look that I enjoy incorporating into my colorful, funky wardrobe.

Of course, I’m not guaranteed to find these brands every time I go thrifting, but when I do, there’s a pep in my step, and I know it’ll be a good shopping trip.