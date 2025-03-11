This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you love exploring new local spots. Bonus points if you’re exploring with someone you love — whether they be a friend, family member, or a partner. During this month of love, I think it’s important to set aside some extra time for the people you like spending time with. Planning dates (platonic or romantic) can be hard, but I find that it’s helpful to have a list of fun spots on hand. That being said, here are some of my favorite places in the Tampa Bay area!

You Do the Dishes

This local pottery café has been one of my favorites for years. When you enter, you choose a pottery piece to paint. The hard work of sculpting has already been done for you! Once you pick a piece, you choose the paints and paintbrushes that you would like to use. Then, you take a seat and begin painting. When you finish painting, you leave the piece there for the employees to fire, then return to pick it up in a few days. The vibes in YDTD are immaculate, from the indie playlist playing to the cute café bar on the side. They serve delicious coffee and sweet treats if you get hungry. I love coming here and painting with a big cup of chai in hand! It’s a fun, relaxing experience.

The Dalí Museum

The Dalí Museum is home to the beautiful artwork of Salvador Dalí, one of the most iconic surrealist artists of all time. Located in St. Pete, the grounds of the museum are very well kept, with beautiful greenery outside and in the back of the museum. When you walk in, you go through the gift shop. Inside, there’s a cafe that serves lunch items for you to eat before you begin your adventure. The artwork itself is on the second floor. There is a section of artwork that is always there, but they also have exhibits that rotate seasonally. When I went, I saw one of Dalí’s plant painting collections. Outside, there is a spherical theater that plays a new 360-degree show. The show tells the story of Dalí’s life and displays more of his art. Overall, this museum is super interesting, and I recommend it to anyone willing to make the drive!

Original photo by Calista Camp

Sunken Gardens

Sunken Gardens is just too beautiful not to include on this list. Also located in St. Pete, this garden hosts a wide array of plants and flowers. Following the trail, you can really immerse yourself in nature. Admission is only $15, so this garden is affordable for most nature lovers.

The Columbia

The Columbia is a restaurant in Ybor City that serves authentic Spanish-Cuban cuisine. The food is absolutely delicious (I suggest the empanadas) and the atmosphere is so romantic. The building itself is beautiful, designed in Cuban architectural styles. Inside, there are many dining rooms to explore while you wait for your food. I find it fun to just walk around and admire the design. Sometimes, there are flamenco dancers performing. When I visited The Columbia, I felt immersed in Cuban culture while I ate a delicious meal.

Spookeasy

Spookeasy is a gothic-style lounge in Ybor City. When you first enter, you have the option to go downstairs to the Catacombs if you’re over the age of 21, or upstairs to the lounge. Upstairs, there is a bar that serves kava drinks and delicious food. The entirety of the room is goth-themed, with dark colors and candles everywhere. When I went, I saw a super entertaining cabaret show. However, if you’re not into that sort of thing, they have bingo nights, karaoke nights, and many other events. I think it is a super cool place filled with a lively crowd.

Original photo by Calista Camp

There you have it! Those are some of my favorite things to do in and near Tampa. I hope you enjoy visiting some of these places with someone you love.