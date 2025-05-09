The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mehndi (or henna) is a plant-based dye that has gained popularity in Western countries over the past decade. The henna plant, scientific name Lawsonia inermis, is a flowering shrub that thrives in many tropical environments. Traditionally, all parts of the henna plant (most commonly the leaves) are ground into paste with an acidic liquid such as lemon juice. Commercially available mehndi comes as a fine powder that can be mixed with an acidic liquid to form a paste. Today, this paste is rolled into a plastic cone and piped on the skin to form designs; however, prior to this henna could be applied with sticks, leaves, or even with your fingers. Once the paste dries, it can be peeled off to reveal the stain.

This paste stains a copper-red and is used as a temporary tattoo, hair dye, and has medicinal uses as well. Many religions and cultures from all over the world use henna in religious ceremonies, cultural events, and joyous occasions.

As a young girl, my mom would draw small henna designs on my palms and I would absolutely love them. The floral smell, the intricacy, I remember the experience vividly. At the end, she would ask how I liked the design and I would ask for more leaves or another flower.

However, I also vividly remember the teasing. Friends at school, neighborhood kids, and teachers would all have one of two reactions: genuine curiosity, or disgust. They compared the mehndi on my hand to poop, made hurtful racist remarks, etc.

Aside from the cultural significance, mehndi is also an art. It takes years of patience and practice to learn how to pipe the intricate designs. The designs themselves can also take hours. Henna started picking up popularity in the West and theme parks such as Disney started offering henna booths, where you could pick a design from a book. Slowly but surely, cosmetic trends such as “henna freckles” and such began to emerge.

Not so long after it became a trend, these same people, who previously bullied me, were asking me to give them a henna tattoo, requesting advice on the stain, and asking questions like if it was OK for people who are not of Asian/African origin to wear henna. Some of them even asked me if I had heard of henna before. They were genuinely shocked at my hesitancy to help them. I still remembered their bitterness and disgust towards henna.

To those who are not of a culture that traditionally uses henna/mehndi, you can apply henna. No one can really stop you from doing so. No one can check if you bought from a non-appropriating vendor. No one can prove that you had good intentions and were respectful while applying the henna. Many people are genuinely curious about henna and how to use it properly. However, South Asians (and other groups that traditionally use mehndi) are not required to encourage your exploration of our culture.

If you truly want to learn arts not from your culture, there are books and online resources from professional artists who are experts in their fields. Ultimately, henna is an art form, and art as widely used and known as henna cannot and should not be restricted to any one person or group. However, if you decide to try henna, people are not required to teach you and are entitled to their own opinions.