This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

EDC Orlando is officially over! After a weekend full of dancing under the electric sky, it seems like it was yesterday that some of the biggest DJs in the EDM world were all playing in Orlando. Scheduling conflicts kept some from experiencing their favorite sets in favor of other ones, and some people just simply couldn’t attend. Running back and forth to each stage took so much out of me that I had to miss some great DJs during the weekend. Since then, I’ve made a list of the best DJs to listen to post-EDCO, ranging from the hard bass and dubstep that gets people headbanging, to the chill beats of house.

Black Tiger Sex Machine I waited all Friday night to see BTSM and they did not disappoint! This trio comes out of Montreal, Quebec and their dubstep consists of dark electronic beats with an emphasis on their performance visuals that tell a whole story throughout their set. I got to watch their Anime Show set this summer, which consists of anime-based visuals and remixes. They played their Skull Machine set at EDCO, where they collaborated with another well known dubstep DJ, Kai Wachi. All of their sets are done with the DJs wearing black tiger helmets that light up in sync with their music, all adding to the story of their set. If you love deep references to Anime and want to get into dubstep, this is a great artist to get into SIDEPIECE A standout for me Sunday night was the duo SIDEPIECE, who played in the late evening and took my breath away with their remixes of popular EDM songs. Their innovative sound and house music blend with bass helps them stand out from the other popular house DJs in the scene. They are not strangers to collaborating with other DJs, as their new song with DJ Disco Lines “Give It To Me Good” shows their versatility in the house genre. Their visuals were all about neon, casino, and Vegas; it really felt like the dance floor would not stop shaking with their heavier bass sound. If you’re someone who is trying to get into EDM, this is a great beginner artist to get into. Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus Jessica Audiffred Female DJs are dominating EDM, and Jessica Audiffred is one of the leading faces of Mexico’s EDM scene. Her Bass and Trap sets on Friday night bent genres and minds. From Mexico City, she uses her label “A Records” to uplift emerging artists. Audiffred has also collaborated with U.S. dubstep giants like Adventure Club and DJ Diesel. Her visuals, inspired by DragonBall Z, Pokémon, and quirky versions of Spongebob, reflect her fun personality. Despite her edgy visuals, her heavy bass will have you dancing all night. Mau P Another standout of the weekend is my favorite Dutch DJ, Mau P (Maurits Jan Westveen). His sound captured my heart and got me through my senior year of college, so catching his set was a must-have for my weekend. His tech-house genre doesn’t blend in with the other DJs you might know and he has this energy with his funky remixes that get everyone dancing. Mau P has created staples in the EDM genre that pop up in everyone else’s sets; some notable standouts are “Gimme That Bounce”, “Drugs From Amsterdam”, and his newest single “MERTHER”. He gives the energy you need to keep the night going with your friends, and he remains one of my favorite DJs. Illenium I saw Illenium at an afterparty on Saturday night, and he closed the mainstage on Sunday night. Whether in an intimate setting or on the mainstage, he never disappoints. Known for his melodic dubstep and futuristic bass, his sets always energize the crowd, with remixes that resonate with everyone. Since 2013, Illenium has charted 57 songs on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart. His shows feature powerful visuals, like fire and a Phoenix, and his heartfelt performance connects deeply with fans. If he’s on the lineup, don’t miss it.

Honorable Mentions: Sullivan King, Mochakk, Ray Volpe, John Summit, Zeds Dead, Slander

While you’re counting down the days until festival season begins, I hope you find your new reason to keep on going and experiencing the energy of EDM music.