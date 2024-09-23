Music festivals are a staple in the U.S. and in other countries all around the world. These festivals often see upwards of 30,000-50,000 festival-goers over 2-3 day weekends. You don’t want to be overwhelmed with navigating the crowds, stages, and transportation/lodging situations.
I grew up going to Warped Tour (a.k.a. Emo summer camp) and as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten into listening to EDM (electronic dance music). With big festivals in Florida such as EDC Orlando, Sunset Music Festival, and Forbidden Kingdom I’ve been through the ringer when it comes to surviving 2- or 3-day festivals full of dancing, partying, and enjoying your favorite artists. These are some of the best tips I can come up with from over 10 years of attending festivals. Get the inside scoop on how to master your upcoming music festival!
- Prepare ahead of time
-
Festivals can be tricky to plan ahead of time, as the location and season when they take place can dictate how someone’s experience will go. If you’re going with a group, 2-3 months before your festival, start to plan out all the little details from where you’re going to stay, to what outfits you’re gonna wear. Even things like how you’re going to arrive at the festival venue and potential meetup spots are key to making your experience run smoothly so you can get to the fun parts.
- Stay alert!
-
Festivals are a mix between all ages (think Lollapalooza or Austin City Limits) and 18+ (in some cases, the VIP section will be 21+). With so many people coming to experience festivals, it is important to be aware of your surroundings for anything potentially dangerous. This can range from dehydration, to people falling on the floor, getting hurt, or in some cases overdosing on drugs. It is important to know signs of both dehydration and overdoses so that way you can help anyone who is in need of medical assistance. For more information on these topics please visit:
https://stopoverdose.org/basics/learn-about-opioid-overdose/
https://thedailyscan.providencehealthcare.org/2022/07/stay-hydrated-this-festival-season/
- Beware of pickpockets!!!
-
Pickpocketing is an unfortunate reality when it comes to festivals. I’ve known friends who will have their phone in their back pocket and BAM! It’s gone in a second! There are a couple of tips that I follow to prevent these thieves from taking away your lifeline! Don’t put your phone in your back pocket, keep an eye out for people who don’t look like they’re going to a festival (trust me, you’ll know for sure), and look for bags that have their zippers facing towards your body, not away. Brands such as Lunchbox and Hauter Water not only serve as great hydration packs but also they have packs that are anti-theft and will prevent thieves from grabbing your essentials (they’re also super cute bags!).
- What to Carry in your bags
-
My favorite part of festivals are the cute accessories you can bring that not only match your outfits, but also carry all the things you’ll need on a long festival weekend. Keep in mind that festival organizers will often post what is not allowed, so do your research on what you can and can’t bring in. Here are a couple staples in my bags:
- Bandaids
- Gum/mints
- Deodorant
- Hand fan/ battery operated fan
- ID/Credit cards/Cash
- Lip Gloss
- Portable charger for your phone
- Hand Sanitizer/antibacterial wipes
- Earplugs
- Kandi/trinkets
- Have Fun!!
-
You’ve just arrived with all my tips in mind. Now what? Have fun! These festivals often only come once a year and you’ll want to spend it listening to your favorite artists. Whether you’re alone or with a group of friends, festivals are a place to make connections with strangers who probably like the same music you do. Make new friends, be kind to each other and don’t forget to capture these memories. And if you enjoy the festival enough, you might have the chance to come back next year!