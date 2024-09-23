This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Music festivals are a staple in the U.S. and in other countries all around the world. These festivals often see upwards of 30,000-50,000 festival-goers over 2-3 day weekends. You don’t want to be overwhelmed with navigating the crowds, stages, and transportation/lodging situations.

I grew up going to Warped Tour (a.k.a. Emo summer camp) and as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten into listening to EDM (electronic dance music). With big festivals in Florida such as EDC Orlando, Sunset Music Festival, and Forbidden Kingdom I’ve been through the ringer when it comes to surviving 2- or 3-day festivals full of dancing, partying, and enjoying your favorite artists. These are some of the best tips I can come up with from over 10 years of attending festivals. Get the inside scoop on how to master your upcoming music festival!