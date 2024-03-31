Love is Embarrassing! GUTS Tour Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back in September 2023, I became a soldier in the greatest battle of all time…getting an Olivia Rodrigo presale code. My friends made countless Ticketmaster accounts in hopes that one account would receive a code. I placed my bet on my singular Ticketmaster account, and against all odds, I received a code. But this was just the start of the battle. Fast forward and its queue time. I came out unscathed with a seat right in front of the stage. I would be seeing Olivia Rodrigo…live and in person… while terribly singing along to the entirety of GUTS…no freaking way!

Just two days ago, I went to the Kia Center, and as the clock struck 8 p.m., Olivia came and I knew instantly that this would be one of the best experiences of my life. So here is my review of the GUTS World Tour, in which I not only lost my voice, but cured my desperate need to scream and sing my guts out (pun intended).

Photo by Maria Bustinza

Olivia opened with “bad idea right?,” hyping up the entire center immediately. Out of all the concerts I’ve been to – and I have been to a couple – the crowd has never been this loud. It was crazy and unreal how united all of our voices were whilst singing. Olivia even said, “Y’all have some pipes!,” highlighting how well Orlando sang. (As we should!). Afterwards came “ballad of a homeschooled girl” (pictured above) where Olivia brought out her back-up dancers. These dancers are not only amazing! But, their movements portrayed the feelings of heartbreak and lovesickness so elegantly.

Photo by Maria Bustinza

Another great song live was none other than “drivers license.” This is not only Olivia’s breakthrough single, but all girls’ heartbreak anthem. Best believe I sang my heart out as this song played, even if my singing abilities are less than decent. “Love is embarrassing” followed and the Disney knees came to steal the show. The choreography was one of the most silly yet accurate depictions of being irrevocably, insatiably, and insanely in love.

Photo by Maria Bustinza

As the concert ended, this brought us to an encore where Olivia performed “good for u” and “get him back!”, both songs being absolute bangers (best songs ever!!!). These not only hyped the entire audience, but the booming singing and jumping made this concert a surreal experience.

While rating concerts is difficult, this is easily one of the best, most energetic tours ever. Nothing is stronger than some girls who all had a terrible ex and suddenly heartbreak songs are our weapon. My soul is cured, and my GUTS were spilled. I cannot wait for the next album. Maybe then it’ll be love songs instead, I need those desperately.