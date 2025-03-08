Long-Distance Relationships in College: Are They Worth it?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Long before I started college, I often heard about the debates on long-distance relationships. Some argue that long-distance relationships are a waste of time and never work out. On the other hand, some say that long-distance relationships are worth it and have their own benefits. So, which side should you believe?

In my opinion, I believe it depends on the person. I know that’s not a definitive answer, but hear me out — Long distance relationships take effort, time management, and willpower. Before jumping into any commitment, you have to ask yourself: Should I really take this chance?

If you trust your partner, you should definitely consider a long distance relationship! As previously mentioned, they are not for everyone, but long distance relationships do have benefits of their own. If you and your partner have a strong relationship and are both committed to making it work, then it’s worth considering. Long distance relationships grant you the opportunity to make more time to pursue other important parts of your life like your career, academics, and extracurriculars. You can also get creative with your partner by watching movies or playing games together on the phone. Digital activities can help maintain and strengthen your connection despite the distance. One of the greatest benefits is the love and support you’ll share, even as you pursue your own individual goals. And when you’re finally able to see your partner in person, it makes those moments more special.

In my experience, the biggest teller of a successful relationship is trust. The last thing you need is extra stress throughout college. If your long-distance partner adds positivity and support in your life instead of problems and anxiety, then this can be a great way to individually grow together. If you find yourself unhappy or see this relationship as a setback, then long distance is likely not the right choice for you. It can be daunting to take on a challenge like this — it’s only really worth it if both parties are fully committed.

Needless to say, this doesn’t mean that long-distance relationships are easy. Not being able to see your partner can be lonesome, especially on holidays and anniversaries. Every relationship will go through turmoil regardless of the distance, but you must make sure the benefits outweigh the cost. Ultimately, long-distance relationships require effort and commitment, but in the right circumstances, they can be deeply rewarding.