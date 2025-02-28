The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s true what they say; we really do live in a digital age. Every aspect of our lives has been tied to the screens we carry around in our pockets. What once were separate entities — a computer, an MP3 player, a camera — are now one, and have taken over many aspects of our lives. Just think, when was the last time you’ve gone a day without looking at your phone? It’s almost reflexive. When you have free time or just want a quick distraction, you probably pull out your phone instead of being present in the moment.

When TikTok had its internet-shattering hiatus in January, I realized something slightly concerning about myself. Throughout the day, I absentmindedly opened my phone and tried to open the TikTok app, only to be reminded that it was disabled. This wasn’t a one time occasion. In the 14 hours that TikTok was offline, I’d tried to open the app several times, each time serving as a bit of a wake-up call to my possible scrolling addiction. I couldn’t believe how much I had subconsciously relied on my phone in moments of boredom or just to de-stress. It was hard to remember a recent moment in which I had actually spent a significant amount of time on my hobbies.

Once TikTok had come back online, I made a promise to myself; I would ground myself in the present moment, and reclaim the time that I had so freely given to my phone. First, I hid my social media apps from view on my phone (out of sight out of mind, as the saying goes), and set time limits on any apps that consumed my time. Next, I decided to make a basket of activities in my bedroom that were in reach any moment that I had a bit of downtime. Now instead of reaching for my phone, I have started to read more, crochet, or play card games, and I feel as though I have regained so much time and energy. I didn’t realize how tired and burnt-out the mindless scrolling had been making me feel.

Many people may not know what to do instead of spending time online, but feeling bored is necessary — it fosters creativity, and gives you the space to think of new things to do or to explore new ideas. You don’t have to fill every extra moment of your life looking at other peoples’ through a screen. That time is yours to fill.

I think that we as a society often don’t realize the hold that technology has on us. We crave connection and don’t want to miss out on anything online, but we forget that life is happening right in front of us. Even though we push further into the digital age, I hope that we can all find peace in the realness of life away from a screen.