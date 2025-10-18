Jessie Murph: Worldwide Hysteria Tour Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jessie Murph is a female pop artist who just finished up the United States leg of her Worldwide Hysteria tour. Her newest album, Sex Hysteria, was released in July of this year and includes 15 tracks with features with artists like Gucci Mane and Lil Baby. This album has themes surrounding sexuality, generational trauma, and vulnerability. When the album was released, many clips from it were posted on TikTok, creating a stir of controversy and reactions. Many were critical of the lyrics in some of the songs, as they cover uncomfortable topics for certain listeners. However, once you understand the purpose of the songs, the lyrics make more sense and can even be funny at times.

Original photo by Rose Long

The Tampa stop on her tour took place on September 10th, 2025 at the Yuengling Center. The set of the stage was simple, with a semi circle of Greek columns connected by sheer curtains and a circular bed in the center. Murph wore a baby blue outfit, which included a bra, shorts, and a sheer shoulder cover. Her hair was styled in a 1960s-inspired bump. She had four backup dancers dressed in khaki pants, suspenders, and white tank tops. The setlist, shown below, included the entirety of the Sex Hysteria album along with several of her previously released songs from Drowning and That Ain’t No Man That’s the Devil. Her performance incorporated sexual themes, as well as cheerleading lifts. Jessie Murph, much like Sabrina Carpenter, has used her allure to her advantage in the best way possible.I can confidently say that her performance at the Yuengling Center was one of the best concerts I have ever attended.

worldwide hysteria set list: