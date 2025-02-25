In Defense of Reading: The Importance of Banned Books, Public Libraries, and Literacy Equity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, the number of book challenges and bans has surged, and public library funding across the country is at risk. With the dawn of President Trump’s second term and the policies outlined in Project 2025, the fight for continued education, literacy equity, and critical thinking has never been more urgent.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), a challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict a book, whereas a ban is the actual removal or restriction of access. Since 2021, PEN America has documented over 16,000 book bans and challenges, most of which target books on race and racism, LGBTQ+ topics, and feminist themes.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, PEN America recorded 10,000+ book bans, affecting 4,000 unique titles — and a staggering 45% of those bans occurred in Florida. While Hillsborough County did not remove or discontinue any books, neighboring counties Polk, Pinellas, and Manatee saw 53 total bans. Manatee County alone removed 34 books from its high school libraries, including All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson, Fun Home by Alison Bechdel, and The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood. An additional eight books were removed from middle schools and four from grades 6-12.

Banning books denies students access to important conversations about diversity, equity, and history, ultimately limiting their capacity for critical thinking. Literacy is more than just reading and writing — it involves comprehending, interpreting, and evaluating complex texts, which are essential skills for navigating today’s world.

However, the United States is facing a literacy crisis. According to the 2013 Adult Skills Survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. ranked 16th out of the 23 countries in literacy proficiency. About one in six adults scored below level two (out of five) in literacy, with people of color being three to four times more likely to have poor literacy skills. Socioeconomic status also plays a significant role in literacy development.

More recent data from the National Literacy Institute reveals that about 21% of US adults are illiterate, and 54% read below the sixth-grade level, with 20% struggling below a fifth-grade level. Globally, the U.S. ranks 36th in literacy. These troubling statistics emphasize the need to expand access to books and literacy resources — not restrict them.

While rising book bans and declining literacy rates paint a bleak picture, public libraries remain a beacon of hope. Libraries are one of the few public spaces that require no purchase to access resources, making them safe, inclusive, and available to everyone, regardless of their circumstances. Many library programs and events do not even require a library card, ensuring that resources remain accessible to underserved communities.

Libraries serve many vital roles, including providing safe spaces for homeless and underserved populations; connecting communities through events, discussions, and literacy programs; preserving history and cultural heritage; and offering free access to books, technology, and educational materials.

Above all, libraries foster literacy and lifelong learning. Access to a public library ensures that everyone — regardless of age, income, or background — has the tools necessary to continue their education and explore new ideas.

Supporting literacy doesn’t require grand gestures — something as simple as getting a library card can make a difference. Most counties offer free library cards for residents, while non-residents can typically obtain a card for a small fee (around $50). With a library card, individuals can access physical and digital books; internet and Wi-Fi; events, workshops, and programming; meeting spaces and study areas; and special resources like 3D printers and research databases.

The rise of book bans, declining literacy rates, and threats to public library funding pose serious risks to education and intellectual freedom. The ability to read, think critically, and engage with diverse perspectives is fundamental to a functioning democracy. Restricting access to books — especially those that challenge conventional narratives — only limits knowledge and stifles progress.

Now more than ever, it is paramount to stand up for the right to read. Whether by supporting your local library, speaking out against book bans, or simply picking up a banned book, every action helps protect literacy, education, and free expression for future generations. In the fight for intellectual freedom, books are our most powerful weapon.