I Got Charm(ed) by Clairo: My Analysis of the Album

As a long-time fan of Clairo, I was beyond excited when I heard about her new release, Charm. The album dropped while I was enjoying my European summer in France, which I feel made the whole listening experience even better. P.S. I’m listening to the album while writing this, and I recommend you do the same.

The album kicks off strong with “Nomad,” where Clairo repeats the line, “I’d rather be alone than a stranger” in the chorus. For me, this song really connects to the feeling of being stuck in a place where you’re not sure if love or loss is better for your soul. She even says, “I’d rather wake up alone than be reminded of how it was a dream.” She’s acknowledging the pain of waking up alone while also saying that facing reality is better than being stuck in a fantasy. Following Nomad is “Sexy to Someone”, which was a single released before the rest of the album. In all honesty, this song was ranked low in my mind upon its release, but it definitely grew on me over time. To me, this song touches on the desire for someone to find us appealing, whisk us away, and let us escape into a fantasy world where we don’t have to worry about anything. “Second Nature” is definitely my favorite track from this album and it might even be my favorite song of all time. As someone in a long-term relationship, I’m drawn to the way the song captures the experience of being in such close proximity to a loved one that it completely disrupts your “train of thought”. It’s a feeling that’s both intimate and overwhelming. In the song “Slow Dance,” Clairo gives the idea that her “lover” is not all in, and shows signs of exploring other options. She questions, “What is it that’s keeping one foot out? And the other crawling in bed?” This line captures the internal conflict of a partner wanting to commit fully to a relationship or situation but feeling hesitant or uncertain. I, for one, loved how the theme was woven into the magical production, making it almost difficult to focus on the lyrics. In my opinion, “Thank You” explores the idea of a casual love interest. The song portrays a relationship so laid-back that Clairo even mentions, “When you’re lonely, you’ll just do anything…” This line suggests a sense of ennui, as if the relationship was more about passing time than deep connection. This captures a common experience of seeking companionship in moments of loneliness without expecting it to be anything profound. I didn’t grasp the deeper layers of “Terrapin” on my first listen. However, after some research, I feel I’ve gained a clearer perspective. Clairo explained that the song is about sharing a moment with a friend, where you’re both drunk and you just look at them and say, “I love you.” She notes that while this kind of exchange might not be routine, when it does happen, it’s incredibly special. In the song “Juna,” Clairo sings, “with you there’s no pretending, you know me.” To me, this song shares a similar theme with “Second Nature,” though it has a different sound. From this track, I gathered the idea that intimate connections can become so natural over time that you reach a level of comfort where you seem to read each other’s minds. Honorable mention: the mouth trumpet. “Add Up My Love” was such a lively and refreshing addition to the tracklist. Despite the song’s upbeat and energetic vibe it appears to explore the aftermath of a breakup. The line, “Add up my love, honey, was it enough?” reflects a sense of feeling underappreciated in a relationship. It conveys a longing for closure and understanding as she grapples with whether her affection was valued. “Echo” was a unique track on this album and I absolutely adored its overall sound. The harmonies and Clairo’s voice throughout the song are captivating, and it has a distinctly “dark” vibe. She sings, “Our love is meant to be shared, while our love goes nowhere,” which leads me to interpret the song as exploring a relationship where you feel stagnant. “Glory Of The Snow” has such a charming vibe, and I love the “mhms” Clairo incorporates into the breaks between verses. To me, this song evokes the feeling of being with someone that makes everything feel familiar and comforting. When Clairo sings, “I can breathe with you right there,” it suggests a sense of safety and belonging with her partner. This contrast between the song’s warm, comforting feel and the bittersweet reflection on a past relationship definitely added to its overall vibe. Last but not least is “Pier 4.” I interpreted this song as delving into the idea of using periods of loneliness to better understand oneself. Clairo sings, “And if you need to disappear, you’ll have no reason to be sad at all.” This lyric beautifully conveys that it’s perfectly okay to take time for yourself, even if you’re in a relationship. Sometimes, stepping away and being alone is exactly what’s needed to reflect, recharge, and gain a clearer perspective on who you are and what you need.

Overall, Charm by Clairo is such a treat. Each song brings something different to the table, and I have a feeling this album is going to be on repeat for a long time.