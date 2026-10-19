How to Romanticize Fall Without Spending $200 at Target 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially fall, which means suddenly every Target aisle is convincing you that you NEED a $30 pumpkin candle, a new blanket, and approximately 37 things in the color burnt orange. Social media has completely normalized overconsumption and has made us feel like we have to possess a million things and spend our entire paycheck to have a good time. But here’s the secret: vibes are free. As a Libra, fall is my favorite season. But as a college student, I’ve had to learn how to romanticize the little things. I’ve taken what I’ve learned and curated a list of 5 ways to have that Pinterest aesthetic fall without spending $200 at Target.

1. Make a fall playlist

Okay, this part is absolutely crucial. Music can literally make or break an entire vibe and you’ll need this playlist for other steps so DO IT!! And if you’re feeling really creative, make a couple. I always create a nostalgic vibe, one that’s a cozy jazz type thing, and one that’s super spooky.

2. thrift stores are your friend

Alright, this is where that playlist comes in. Pop an earbud in and stroll around your local thrift store. This is great for cute clothes but you’d be amazed by how many fall decorations you can find.

3. watch your favorite fall movie or show

Movies and shows are the easiest way to immerse yourself in the season. Grab a snack, light a candle—maybe one pumpkin candle from Target won’t hurt—and curl up in bed. Bonus points if it’s raining!

4. fall crafting

Fall is the perfect time to pick up an artsy hobby. Things slow down a bit and the colder weather keeps you inside, so it’s time to tap into your inner granny. Crocheting, scrapbooking, clay art, painting—these are just a few ideas. Really though, anything that gets the creative juices flowing. Make some cute fall decor for your room!

5. baking and cooking

The most important part of fall is arguably the food. Pumpkin spice everything, sure, but also SOUP! Go find a recipe that piques your interest and get to cooking! You can use one of those playlists we made earlier or you could throw on the show you’re currently binging, whatever ups the cozy level!

CONCLUSION

Now, I know not all of these will work for everyone, and maybe you’ve read all the way to the end of this and you’re thinking, “Wow, I really hate all of her ideas.” Fair enough. Even if you hate all of my ideas, I challenge you to try to fall in love with the little things in life this season.