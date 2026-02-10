How to Make Your 2026 Rebrand Stick

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every new year brings the idea of a brand new start. You might begin the month by visualizing your dream life, whether that includes working out, making new friends, or traveling to places you’ve never been before. Despite having clear goals in mind, you might find it hard to stick to these resolutions and make your dream life a reality. I used to have a long list of goals that would never stick, and by the end of January, I’d have given up completely. However, over the years, I’ve learned several tips to help me achieve all of my goals and to continue to work toward them all year long.

The most important tactic that I’ve implemented is to physically write your goals down. Research has shown that people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them compared to someone who doesn’t. Writing down my goals in a notebook helps me make them tangible and accessible. I like to create a decorative page that makes me excited to work for my dream future.

It’s important to ensure that your goals are not only important to you, but also attainable. While we should always reach for the stars, you need to understand the steps it takes to get there. When thinking about goals, rather than writing several end goals, write the small actions it takes to get to that destination. For example, before the end of the year, I want to complete a 5k run. While I did write the large goal in my notebook, I also included that I want to go on at least three runs a week. Breaking your ideas into chunks can make them more manageable and easier to digest.

Similarly to writing down my goals, I also like to make a physical vision board. Seeing my goals on display every day helps me focus and alter how I spend my time to do healthy activities that I aspire to do. I also like to create a digital vision board to use as wallpapers on my devices. Reminding yourself of what you are working toward can make the difficult act of changing more exciting.

Even after all of this planning, you may still find it hard to keep up with your goals as the semester gets busier. I used to give up on my goals as soon as I felt the pressure of the school year. However, I began to implement the “three thing” rule. Rather than forcing myself to choose every productive task throughout my day, I just make sure that I have done three things to work towards my large goals.That could be as big as finishing a book, or as small as getting some sunlight. Focusing on my wins rather than my losses keeps me motivated and less likely to give up so quickly.

There are still 11 months to make your dream life happen. Even if you haven’t started your rebrand yet, it is never too late to start. Remember to celebrate how far you have come already, and to begin celebrating each small win that makes your ideas a reality.