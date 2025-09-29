How to Make the Most Out of Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, warm scarves, and a chill in the air. Say goodbye to humid days and sweltering sun, summer is gone and fall is now here. In summer we had ice cream, vacations, and cooling pools, but now that a new season has come, what is on your Autumn to-do list?

If your notepad or calendar is empty, don’t fret or stress—I’ll give you some cool ideas in this article on how to make the most out of the breeze and warm scenery of this time of year.

going to a farmer’s market

Now that the weather is enjoyable in this Floridian climate, it’s time to get your purses ready and visit your local farmers market. Enjoy fresh baked goods, fresh fruit, and that nice cup of coffee or chai while strolling along the streets of a small town. The best way to spend time is buying neat trinkets and sweet treats in agreeable weather.

going on a nature walk

Now what if you want to save up on your money but still enjoy the outdoors? Well, a nature walk will still have the same effect. Instead of focusing on the stress of work or college, focus on yourself as you strive in a natural environment. Observing nature and disconnecting from life’s stresses is the best way to spend this fall.

enjoy fall treats

Apple pies, pumpkin spice chai, cider donuts, and warm pumpkin bread. Call me a foodie, because yes, yes yes, and yes! Don’t walk, run to that nearest cafe and bakery, open that cookbook (or instagram recipe). The best foods come from this season and it’s time to fill up your pockets, and stomach, with these delicious treats. Best believe you’ll be catching me in a food coma after eating all of these sweet delicacies.

carve pumpkins

It’s pumpkin season! If you aren’t a fan of pumpkin desserts or food, then there is another use for this wonderful fruit. You can take a moment of creativity and carve a pumpkin into a fun design! Make a scary face for Halloween, or make fun patterns and shapes to find a new creative outlet in the best time of the pumpkin season!

make a fall wreath

Okay, maybe you don’t want to deal with pumpkins in general. Then maybe wreath making is right up your alley! Collect dried leaves, or go to your nearest craft store to buy warm-colored supplies to make an awesome wreath worthy of your front door! Either way, it’s still an amazing way to try something new that still celebrates the fall spirit. Bonus points if you can reuse it the next fall season.

build a bonfire

What if you want to spend some time with family and friends? Well, a bonfire will be the best for this time. Now that it’s actually getting a bit colder, it’s time to pull some chairs outside and set up that fire! Make some s’mores, tell some stories, and enjoy the fire alongside some company. Besides, it would be a great excuse to make some s’mores!

I hope this article gave you some cool ideas to do for this fall, and ways to make the most out of this season. It’s important to always have fun no matter the time of year, and there is always something to do that can get you in the fall mood. Enjoy that cup of pumpkin spice chai and warm plate of cider donuts, I’ll see you all in the next article!