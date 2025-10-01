Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman shopping for clothes in store
woman shopping for clothes in store
Photo by Burst from Pexels
USF | Life

How Thrifting Got Caught in the Overconsumption Trap

Kaitlyn Cardona Vidal Student Contributor, University of South Florida
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
woman shopping for clothes in store
Photo by Burst from Pexels

When we look at thrifting and compare it to the forms of overconsumption we usually think of, it comes out looking like the better alternative since it is eco-friendly. However, what was supposed to be a sustainable alternative to buying fast fashion has quickly turned into a different model of overconsumption.

Now thrifting comes across as another form of overindulgent consumerism.

Of course, it’s good to encourage people to shop secondhand instead of going the fast fashion route. But too much of a good thing can be harmful. Thrifting has gained a reputation as an ideal way to source clothing ethically and sustainably without buying from sustainable brands that come with high-end costs. That reputation makes it easy to justify excessive thrifting hauls. When a trip to the thrift store every few months turns into thrifting every weekend, it becomes a problem. The truth is, buying secondhand doesn’t give us a free pass to overconsume.

How Thrift Regret Contributes to the Issue

I personally enjoy thrifting very much; it’s something fun to do with friends. But it’s easy to fall into the mindset of: “This item is so cheap. Even if I get it and don’t like it, it’s still only four dollars.” That way of thinking feels harmless, but then you get home and realize that many of the pieces you bought just because they were cheap end up being disliked or never worn, and the regret sets in.

Because the price of the clothing is so low, it tempts you to buy more items. This makes it easier to donate or discard items without much thought, since people often value them less due to the same “it’s only four dollars” mindset that convinced them to buy the item in the first place. People usually discard thrifted clothing without a heavy heart, assuming that when they donate all the items they accumulate, the pieces will just get resold at thrift stores. However, according to the EPA, the U.S. produces about 17 million tons of textile waste every year, and 11 million tons end up in landfills. Even secondhand systems can’t keep up with the sheer volume of discarded clothing, meaning thrifting can still feed the waste problem it was meant to solve.

woman going through clothes at thrift store
Burst from Pexels

thrifting as seen in the media

Social media has intensified this cycle. On TikTok and YouTube, thrift hauls and “thrift with me” videos are everywhere. Influencers often showcase massive piles of clothing after each trip, making bulk buying seem trendy and normal. While branded differently, these videos mirror the same haul culture promoted by fast fashion giants like Shein.

This shift reframes thrifting. Instead of focusing on mindful consumption, it becomes about how much can be found and shown off. The emphasis moves away from sustainability and back toward constant shopping, creating the same cycle of overconsumption, just dressed up in thrifted clothes.

At its core, thrifting should be about creativity, resourcefulness, and sustainability—not endless, mindless shopping. If we’re not intentional, thrifting risks losing its eco-friendly edge and becoming just another avenue for overconsumption. Now, think twice before you buy an item. How often will you realistically wear it?

I am currently a sophomore at the University of South Florida, where I am pursuing a Biology degree on the pre-med track. My aspiration is to become an OBGYN since this career path reflects my passion for medicine as well as my commitment to advocate for women’s health. Joining Her Campus is a way for me to combine my academic ambitions with my love for writing in an effort to create content that spreads awareness and empowers people. I particularly enjoy writing about health and wellness, lifestyle, and random little things I find interesting.   Beyond my academics, I write and paint as forms of stress relief but also as an outlet for my creativity. I also foster cats, which is such a fun experience that also allows you to make a difference in animals’ lives. I enjoy watching movies as much as the next person, however my all-time favorite comfort film has to be Corpse Bride. As I work towards my long term goals, I hope to support and inspire others along the way.