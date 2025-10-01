How Thrifting Got Caught in the Overconsumption Trap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we look at thrifting and compare it to the forms of overconsumption we usually think of, it comes out looking like the better alternative since it is eco-friendly. However, what was supposed to be a sustainable alternative to buying fast fashion has quickly turned into a different model of overconsumption.

Now thrifting comes across as another form of overindulgent consumerism.

Of course, it’s good to encourage people to shop secondhand instead of going the fast fashion route. But too much of a good thing can be harmful. Thrifting has gained a reputation as an ideal way to source clothing ethically and sustainably without buying from sustainable brands that come with high-end costs. That reputation makes it easy to justify excessive thrifting hauls. When a trip to the thrift store every few months turns into thrifting every weekend, it becomes a problem. The truth is, buying secondhand doesn’t give us a free pass to overconsume.

How Thrift Regret Contributes to the Issue

I personally enjoy thrifting very much; it’s something fun to do with friends. But it’s easy to fall into the mindset of: “This item is so cheap. Even if I get it and don’t like it, it’s still only four dollars.” That way of thinking feels harmless, but then you get home and realize that many of the pieces you bought just because they were cheap end up being disliked or never worn, and the regret sets in.

Because the price of the clothing is so low, it tempts you to buy more items. This makes it easier to donate or discard items without much thought, since people often value them less due to the same “it’s only four dollars” mindset that convinced them to buy the item in the first place. People usually discard thrifted clothing without a heavy heart, assuming that when they donate all the items they accumulate, the pieces will just get resold at thrift stores. However, according to the EPA, the U.S. produces about 17 million tons of textile waste every year, and 11 million tons end up in landfills. Even secondhand systems can’t keep up with the sheer volume of discarded clothing, meaning thrifting can still feed the waste problem it was meant to solve.

thrifting as seen in the media

Social media has intensified this cycle. On TikTok and YouTube, thrift hauls and “thrift with me” videos are everywhere. Influencers often showcase massive piles of clothing after each trip, making bulk buying seem trendy and normal. While branded differently, these videos mirror the same haul culture promoted by fast fashion giants like Shein.

This shift reframes thrifting. Instead of focusing on mindful consumption, it becomes about how much can be found and shown off. The emphasis moves away from sustainability and back toward constant shopping, creating the same cycle of overconsumption, just dressed up in thrifted clothes.

At its core, thrifting should be about creativity, resourcefulness, and sustainability—not endless, mindless shopping. If we’re not intentional, thrifting risks losing its eco-friendly edge and becoming just another avenue for overconsumption. Now, think twice before you buy an item. How often will you realistically wear it?