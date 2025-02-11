The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An 18-year-old, twinkly-eyed me walked into college orientation with her green chucks, a freshly-purchased USF hoodie, and a name tag displaying my name and major. Cell and Molecular Biology has a nice ring to it, right?

Tracing back my academic history, it was always clear to me that I’d pursue biology. In elementary school, I wanted to be a pediatrician. In middle school, I excelled in math and sciences. In high school, I enrolled in the BioMed program. I’ve had this unwavering commitment to STEM since I can remember. So why is it that now, I’ve abandoned the field I’ve always treasured?

Some would say having an identity crisis in college is inconvenient. While I can’t disagree, I’d argue that it’s the perfect time to do so. Thank God for Gen Eds. At USF, I was exposed to subjects I had never truly explored — sociology, anthropology, the arts, and humanities. Classes I never had the space for in a schedule packed with state graduation requirements and a 25-minute lunch block. But when my decade-long streak of A’s collapsed into C’s in a single semester — and didn’t recover the next — I knew something had to change.

Psychology.

Yes, I know. Breaking: Girl who doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life enters college and declares a psych major! It’s a tale as old as time. But really, changing my major has saved my life – along with the Student Accessibility Office, Academic Success Team, therapists, and advisors. On the other side of that decision, I’m not just taking classes with inspiring professors — I’ve found direction, hope, and relief from the dread of another semester of Organic Chemistry. And I’ve reached a somewhat controversial conclusion: changing your major doesn’t derail you; it stabilizes you.

I asked my followers on Instagram for their insight into changing their majors in college. One friend commented, “It allowed me to be much more flexible with myself while also forging my path to what I want.” Another said, “Changing my major has opened up significantly more opportunities for my career.” Yet another friend relayed, “I now feel I’ve found my place and what I’m destined for.”

Fellow HCUSF writers echoed a similar sentiment: “I am unsure of who I am because I’m not conforming to a label I designed for myself,” and “work can be passion.” These experiences highlight a shared truth — changing your major is an act of self-discovery and growth. For some, it’s a leap of faith in themselves and their passions; for others, it’s a strategic move to create more opportunities. Either way, it takes bravery to admit that your first choice wasn’t the right fit — that your expectations didn’t align with reality. But that’s not a failure; it’s an evolution.

Sophia Robertson, a staff writer at Technician, offers wise words: “Taking a wide variety of classes contributes to a well-rounded education. Am I going to do anything with the chemistry I learned my freshman year as a student in the forensics program? Probably not, but that class taught me how to deal with a tough professor, challenged me with difficult material, and helped me make friends I still keep in touch with today.”

Yes, the CMMB program was rough. Yes, I hated every second of it. But without that experience, I would have never thought to press the restart button. Now, I’m not just happier — I’m thriving. I feel connected to my studies in a way I never did before. I’ve pursued extracurriculars that align with my new major and can finally envision a future where I love what I do.

So if you’re thinking about taking the leap, do it. Invest in your passions. You never know where they might take you.