How I Got Over my Relationship Envy as a Single Girl

Feb. 14 is kind of a strange day for me. On one hand, I absolutely love Valentine’s Day. Over the years, I’ve become a huge gift giver, and I love showering the people I care about with presents, chocolate, and general affection. If I’m around on Valentine’s Day, expect a lot of hugs coming your way. I also love seeing the creative valentines people give each other — some have me sobbing on the floor, while others have me practically peeing myself laughing.

However, it’s also a day that, especially in the past, I never really looked forward to.

I remember back in high school, seeing so many of my friends with boyfriends or girlfriends. I’d sit at lunch and watch them walk through the halls, holding hands, hugging, kissing, planning dates — whatever it may be. They all seemed so happy together. And when Valentine’s Day rolled around, my Instagram stories would be flooded with people appreciating their partners, posting about their happiest memories, and gushing about how much they loved each other and how much their relationship had changed their lives. These couples always seemed so picture-perfect, and I guess all of that combined led to my complicated feelings — ones that would take me way too long to explain.

I’ve never dated anyone. Never had a boyfriend. I didn’t even have my first crush until I got to college. And despite my outgoing nature, I just never thought I could be perfect for someone or that someone could love me romantically. So, I’d just sit and people-watch, seeing everyone around me eventually get into relationships while I stayed single. A huge part of me felt so jealous. For the longest time, I’d delete my Instagram and wallow in my misery because it felt like literally everyone had that special someone — except me.

That all changed when I started college and really took the time to reflect on my life and what being single allowed me to do. I was able to enjoy my years, learn to be independent, and focus on my career goals — on what I wanted to become. I got to try new things, make new friends, and live life to the fullest. I was also able to work on myself, take initiative, and do things like get a job — all of which shaped who I am now.

But the real turning point? It came when I watched two of my best friends go through a breakup. I’m a really sensitive person, and I get deeply attached to the people I love. Seeing them go through that hit me in a way I didn’t expect — like the ground shifting beneath me, throwing everything off balance. And in that moment, something clicked. I realized…I can wait. The right person will come at the right time, when the universe decides to make the stars align and bring us together.

Now, does that mean I never feel a twinge of relationship envy? Not really. If I’m being honest, it still comes in waves. There’s still a part of me that wants that true love. But at the end of the day, I know I can wait. My time will come. And for now, I’m just going to embrace my single years and live them to the fullest!