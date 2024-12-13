The holiday season is here, and every year it can be a struggle to figure out who we’re giving gifts to, how complicated they should be, and how to stay on budget. Well, gifts don’t always have to be store-bought, and you don’t have to break the bank. Here are four homemade gift ideas that will put a smile on anyone’s face — and won’t empty your wallet.
- Sugar Cookies (or any cookie!)
-
This idea is so simple and delicious! Sugar cookies are my go-to because they’re generally allergy-friendly and incredibly versatile. You can decorate them, make them into fun shapes, or add sprinkles — the possibilities are endless!
Simple Sugar Cookie Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Stir the flour, baking soda, and baking powder together in a small bowl.
- Beat the sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Beat in the egg and vanilla.
- Gradually blend in the flour mixture.
- Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls and place them 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Let the cookies cool briefly on the baking sheets before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Spice Blend
-
This gift is both practical and customizable. Simply grab a jar and mix in your favorite spices! A great, commonly used blend is an Italian seasoning mix.
Italian Spice Blend Recipe:
- Oregano
- Basil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Lemon zest
- Rosemary
- Garlic
- Parsley
- Thyme
Mix the ingredients together, label the jar, and you’ve got a thoughtful and useful gift!
- Vanilla extract
-
This one requires a little time, but it’s such a thoughtful gift — even if you just get it started for the recipient. Buy some vanilla bean pods and place them in a jar or bottle with vodka (or rum, bourbon, etc.). Let them sit for 12+ months; the longer they sit, the richer the flavor will be!
- Trinket Dish
-
This gift is creative and customizable! You can either make the dish using clay or buy a porcelain plate and personalize it with markers.
If using air-dry clay:
- Shape the clay into your desired design and let it dry.
- Paint it with acrylic paints and seal it with Mod Podge or another sealant.
If using a porcelain plate:
- Draw on the plate with Sharpie markers.
- Place the plate in the oven to set the design. Make sure the plate is oven-safe and follow the recommended temperature settings for the markers you use.
With these ideas, you can give thoughtful, homemade gifts without breaking the bank. Happy gifting!