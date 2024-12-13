This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The holiday season is here, and every year it can be a struggle to figure out who we’re giving gifts to, how complicated they should be, and how to stay on budget. Well, gifts don’t always have to be store-bought, and you don’t have to break the bank. Here are four homemade gift ideas that will put a smile on anyone’s face — and won’t empty your wallet.

Sugar Cookies (or any cookie!) This idea is so simple and delicious! Sugar cookies are my go-to because they’re generally allergy-friendly and incredibly versatile. You can decorate them, make them into fun shapes, or add sprinkles — the possibilities are endless! Simple Sugar Cookie Recipe: Ingredients: 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 ½ cups white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions: Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Stir the flour, baking soda, and baking powder together in a small bowl. Beat the sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the flour mixture. Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls and place them 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Let the cookies cool briefly on the baking sheets before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. Spice Blend This gift is both practical and customizable. Simply grab a jar and mix in your favorite spices! A great, commonly used blend is an Italian seasoning mix. Italian Spice Blend Recipe: Oregano

Basil

Salt

Pepper

Lemon zest

Rosemary

Garlic

Parsley

Thyme Mix the ingredients together, label the jar, and you’ve got a thoughtful and useful gift! Vanilla extract This one requires a little time, but it’s such a thoughtful gift — even if you just get it started for the recipient. Buy some vanilla bean pods and place them in a jar or bottle with vodka (or rum, bourbon, etc.). Let them sit for 12+ months; the longer they sit, the richer the flavor will be! Trinket Dish This gift is creative and customizable! You can either make the dish using clay or buy a porcelain plate and personalize it with markers. If using air-dry clay: Shape the clay into your desired design and let it dry. Paint it with acrylic paints and seal it with Mod Podge or another sealant. If using a porcelain plate: Draw on the plate with Sharpie markers. Place the plate in the oven to set the design. Make sure the plate is oven-safe and follow the recommended temperature settings for the markers you use.

With these ideas, you can give thoughtful, homemade gifts without breaking the bank. Happy gifting!