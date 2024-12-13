Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The holiday season is here, and every year it can be a struggle to figure out who we’re giving gifts to, how complicated they should be, and how to stay on budget. Well, gifts don’t always have to be store-bought, and you don’t have to break the bank. Here are four homemade gift ideas that will put a smile on anyone’s face — and won’t empty your wallet.

Sugar Cookies (or any cookie!)

This idea is so simple and delicious! Sugar cookies are my go-to because they’re generally allergy-friendly and incredibly versatile. You can decorate them, make them into fun shapes, or add sprinkles — the possibilities are endless!

Simple Sugar Cookie Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
  2. Stir the flour, baking soda, and baking powder together in a small bowl.
  3. Beat the sugar and butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
  4. Beat in the egg and vanilla.
  5. Gradually blend in the flour mixture.
  6. Roll the dough into walnut-sized balls and place them 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes.
  8. Let the cookies cool briefly on the baking sheets before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Spice Blend

This gift is both practical and customizable. Simply grab a jar and mix in your favorite spices! A great, commonly used blend is an Italian seasoning mix.

Italian Spice Blend Recipe:

  • Oregano
  • Basil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Lemon zest
  • Rosemary
  • Garlic
  • Parsley
  • Thyme

Mix the ingredients together, label the jar, and you’ve got a thoughtful and useful gift!

Vanilla extract

This one requires a little time, but it’s such a thoughtful gift — even if you just get it started for the recipient. Buy some vanilla bean pods and place them in a jar or bottle with vodka (or rum, bourbon, etc.). Let them sit for 12+ months; the longer they sit, the richer the flavor will be!

Trinket Dish

This gift is creative and customizable! You can either make the dish using clay or buy a porcelain plate and personalize it with markers.

If using air-dry clay:

  1. Shape the clay into your desired design and let it dry.
  2. Paint it with acrylic paints and seal it with Mod Podge or another sealant.

If using a porcelain plate:

  1. Draw on the plate with Sharpie markers.
  2. Place the plate in the oven to set the design. Make sure the plate is oven-safe and follow the recommended temperature settings for the markers you use.

With these ideas, you can give thoughtful, homemade gifts without breaking the bank. Happy gifting!

Alondra is a bright, smiley, cow-loving student majoring in Psychology with a pre-med interest. She is also a pharmacy technician and hopes to one day become a doctor(not sure of what but def get her doctorates). On her day to day she is running from one place to another and leading several on campus organizations. Alondra tends to be a busy bee and also a social butterfly. When she's not busy you will find her in a hammock and hanging out with her friends. She is also a proud puertorican, a libra , a Halloween fanatic and a mom to a lovely American Staffy mix named Bella Rose