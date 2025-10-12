From Puerto Rico, With Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Photo by Macall Polay / Warner Bros

Sunny skies, hot tropics, and an ocean that seemingly doesn’t end where the sky meets. Puerto Rico may be a small island, but it has a big heart within its community and beauty in its sights. I grew up in Puerto Rico and lived on that small island for ten years. In this article, I will share my experiences on the island and why the culture is the heart of the U.S. territory.

I cannot start this list without talking about the bond shared in the homes on the island. Growing up, I lived in a small home close to my many aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, and extended family members. Every Sunday, my great-grandmother would make a comida, or family dinner, and invite my whole family to her house. Everyone barely fit in the small space, but the home was filled with laughter, gossip, and most of all, love. Familial bonds are the most important part of the culture. No matter where you go on the island, everyone considers each other to be family. It is truly a core part of the beauty of Puerto Rico.

My favorite topic of all time: food. I moved to Florida nine years ago, and the one thing (aside from family) that I miss is the food. Cuajito, chiyo frito, alcapurrias, coquito, pinchos, and more! The list goes on and on. Family may be the heart of the island, but food is the soul. As my mother says, all the food on the island has a lot of love and a little bit of grease; yes, even the salad. I grew up learning how to cook home food, and let me tell you, my ma and I’s arroz con habichuelas y bistec are to die for. Every time we cook Puerto Rican food, it’s like we go back to the island. A word of advice from a native: if you ever visit Puerto Rico, stop at the vendors on the side of the street. Yes, the small ones with a plastic tarp or those that look a little bit abandoned. They have the best street food ever. Bonus points if you spot a fly or two roaming around trying to grab a bite.

Yes, I know I just talked about food, but this deserves a whole section of its own.

If you don’t like coffee, you can skip this one, but for my Puerto Ricans out there, I know that you drink at least one cup of café a day. Puerto Rican coffee is strong, and when I mean strong, I mean strong. Every morning, it’s tradition to wake up and have a cup of café with pan de bollo from the nearest bakery. Maybe you can add queso de papa, but there’s nothing more, and nothing less. Even after dinner, it is tradition to have a nice, strong cup of coffee, as my great-grandmother used to prepare it for everyone every Sunday. Café is the glue of this island, especially when you go to anyone’s house. If you ever visit, you cannot pass up the opportunity to try Mami’s or Bustelo’s café.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Alondra, when are you going to talk about the places I could actually go to?” And, my dear reader, I will get into that now. The one place I miss that will never compare to Florida is the beaches. The ocean never ends, and the sky never starts. The sand is real, and the ocean isn’t overcome by seaweed rot. There are also no seagulls trying to steal your slice of pizza. It’s kept clean, and it’s appreciated by natives and tourists alike. Beaches in Puerto Rico are always clean, and the water is clear enough that you can see your feet from the deep end. If you ever want to go, please enjoy the beaches, but always clean up after yourselves to maintain its beauty.

Overall, these four things are what make Puerto Rico beautiful. It gives life to the small island and makes it worth visiting and enjoying. Take it from me, who lived there for ten years: the Boricua culture is what sets this island apart from many others.