Firefly Wedding’s First Episode

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October 9th is the day that the first episode of “Firefly Wedding” drops and I personally could not be more excited. I’m sure that others who have read the manga were also excited for this news of the anime adaptation. This adaptation is looking as promising as many other anime adaptations that long term manga lovers have watched. If you happen to like shojo anime with a plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat, then this anime adaptation is for you! I even challenge you to read the manga. One thing I know that will be on everyone’s mind is if it lives up to the manga and if the adaptation is as good as some people hope it will be.

Having the release of the anime around October was the perfect time to drop it. To me, being able to watch it in the fall would be the perfect option; the addition of the cold air inspires the perfect atmosphere for the early starting scenes, since a lot of manga scenes take place around the winter and fall times. The starting scenes between Shinpei Goto and Satoko Kirigaya after they meet are the chapters I believe are going to be the best. With this new weather we’ve had, there are a lot of moments between the two where they are in the snow and where the environment and the weather plays a good role in the scene, which is nice to read especially when you can relate in terms of weather.

What I am curious about is how the animators are going to make certain scenes come to life, but I think that’s the magic of animators, since they usually are very good at making even the toughest scenes come to life, like one of my favorite scenes when Shinpei Goto and Satoko Kirigaya first meet after a very big plot point (that I won’t spoil!). The way that the animators will craft the scene adds to the overall “feel” of the anime and whether it “feels” like the manga. In that scene in specific, there have been a lot of mixed reviews when it came to the manga. Some said it was scary and others said it was not, which just leaves me curious for how the scene is going to have people feeling after having it animated out.

Another thing I am really excited for is to see the animation of Shinpei Goto. I have to admit, I, along with a lot of other people, found him to be a very good looking character. From the trailer, though, I can tell they did him justice and am beyond excited to watch the anime and finish up the manga so I’m up-to-speed for the episodes. Another thing I’m excited for is what the schedule for new episodes is going to look like especially when I know I’m going to be waiting every week for a update.