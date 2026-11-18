This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The media focus on unfortunate events. The process of trial-and-erroring your way through college, and having the weight of your future on your shoulders is a wicked combination that many of us and our peers experience on a daily basis. It’s tough to not let yourself fall into the spiral of negativity and nihilism from it all. But I’ve found a couple of tricks and tips to help find the beauty and joy in the smaller things (as a geology student, we’d call this adding a little “luster” to your life!).

Good Morning, Sunshine!

Getting through the start of the day is the hardest part: you’re tired and cozy and suddenly you have a million things to do. However, I find having a wake-up routine keeps me grounded and helps start my day on a good note. No matter what your routine is, I suggest incorporating opening the blinds/curtains (or the window itself), queuing up your favorite songs, and finishing the routine with your favorite scent, whether it be a lotion or a spray. Welcome some natural light in your mornings and make yourself feel like the main character in your life because that’s exactly what you are!

Stop and Smell the Roses

I mean this literally! Even if you’re just walking to class, take a moment to stop and acknowledge the plants around you. Find newly forming buds, see or feel the texture of the stem, and notice the patterns on the leaves and petals. If you have the time, genuinely do have a smell at them, think about the journey that little plant has gone through, maybe send it to that person it reminds you of, and let yourself “waste” that time feeling present in the moment. After all, in his song “Vienna”, Billy Joel once beautifully sang, “You can afford to lose a day or two”!

Take That Food Picture

Taking that picture of the delicious food you eat—simply capturing a memory of a meal—can also be a gateway into a bigger concept: romanticizing your life! Making an effort to see seemingly normal or mundane concepts in your life as things you’re lucky to experience at the moment is a small yet effective way of enforcing a more positive mindset. Light that candle, experiment with your coffee, wear that outfit you “never have a reason to”, wear and take those pictures! Think of it as truly making your individual, unique life your own.

Keep That Journal

Journaling is one of the beautiful concepts that has no set guidelines for how you’re supposed to approach it. Some people love to sit and write paragraphs upon paragraphs, but I personally prefer to keep a little journal in which I write down random thoughts I have, moments in which I experienced some excessive emotion, and plenty of little doodles. Making physical evidence of a memory you’ve experienced always feels so much more rewarding and special when looking back on it compared to a note on a phone.

With everything negative happening around us, it’s important to remember that there’s so much more than just that. Life certainly isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, but finding joy and comfort in what’s around you, in the small choices, can definitely help it feel like it is, even a little bit. So yes, stop and smell the roses, take that food pic, and write about it all while wearing that favorite scent. You’re the only one of you to ever exist, so start living like it!