Every Woman Is a Goddess—No, Really!

Every woman—every person—is different. Have you ever wondered why you might be a party animal, but have to beg your best friend to leave their house even once every weekend? Or why some people feel deeply and have a stronger sense of empathy while others are stone-faced, rational thinkers?

Well, psychiatrist Jean Shinoda Bolen’s Goddesses in Everywoman has the answer! It’s rooted in psychology, Greek divinity, and how these come together to explain the differences in personality between women today—the goddess quality within us all. After reading this 1984 book, here’s my interpretation.

the virgin goddesses

The first group, the Virgin Goddesses, includes Artemis, Athena, and Hestia. According to Jean, they represent the independent go-getter in all of us—the women who aren’t afraid of making phone calls, don’t feel anxiety over doctor’s appointments, and can confidently say the word “no” (!!!). The virgin goddess represents the purest part of ourselves: the one unconcerned with the world and the obstacles it may hurl toward us in an attempt to threaten our routines.

Someone who identifies with Artemis is self-sufficient and measures their self-worth by what they accomplish rather than who they are or who they surround themselves with.

Similarly, people aligned with Athena are self-reliant individuals who value their head over their heart. Jean adds that strong Athena archetypes live within “the Golden Mean,” meaning they do everything in moderation and avoid excess, which often stems from intense emotions or desires.

The obscure Hestia, Goddess of the Hearth, relies on intuition to remain conscious of what goes on around her. Hestian archetypes are meditative, tranquil, and present individuals who use their inner peace to quietly pursue their goals.

the vulnerable goddesses

The second group comprises Hera, Demeter, and Persephone, who represent the roles of wife, mother, and daughter, respectively. These archetypes are defined by their relationships and devotion to others, often finding fulfillment in maintaining meaningful connections with those around them. These are the people you know who always have Band-Aids and granola bars in their bags, bring you food when you’re sick, and make sure you’re taken care of. The “mom” friends.

Hera types are firm yet considerate people who respond to conflict with action. This could mean taking direct steps to solve a problem or completely withdrawing. Hera knows when to pick and choose her battles, which gives her the wisdom to stand up for herself in the face of threats and know when to concede and gather her energy for more pressing issues. When it comes to her own or others’ needs, Hera is the first to stand, suggest solutions, and do what needs to be done.

Demeter is like this, but dialed up to the max. When Demeter’s daughter Persephone was abducted by Hades, she stopped at nothing to save her—even refusing Zeus himself and leaving Olympus until Persephone’s return. While Demeter types’ fury is intense, it is warranted and never acted upon in haste or whimsy, leaving a stubborn, steadfast individual who never balks at the effort required to get what they want!

Persephone, the Maiden, has two archetypes: the young girl (Kore) and the Queen of the Underworld. The former represents the aimlessness we feel as young people and our tendency to be acted upon, while the Queen embodies her mature, active, guiding persona. People drawn to Persephone may fall into one or the other—or strike a balance between them.

the alchemical goddess

You might be wondering where our darling Goddess of Love fits on this list.

Aphrodite is a mix of the virgin and vulnerable goddesses. While her relationships are important to her, she constantly seeks what Jean describes as “new life,” moving from one kinship to the next in pursuit of what matters most to her. In this way, she’s like the virgin goddess in her motivations and like the vulnerable goddesses in how she moves to achieve them. She isn’t fleeting, either. Although Aphrodite types seek various relationships throughout their lives, these are deep connections that foster empathy, counsel, and creativity—a continuous union of souls.

To Aphrodites, people are metaphors. They are metaphors that must be examined with the utmost care and patience to understand what makes them tick, and how to be a good friend as a result. Change and growth are a given, meaning the bonds we form aren’t only shared between the people around us but also forged between ourselves and the creative work we engage in.

So, which goddess archetype do you identify with most?

Are you a practical and self-focused being? Someone who juggles a mother’s love and fury? Or maybe a blend of both?

Whoever you are, and whoever you find harmony with, never forget this: you are powerful in your own right.