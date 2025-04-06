Ending Strong: Why You Should Still Try Something New in Your Last Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weeks continue to pass by, it’s truly starting to feel like graduation is right around the corner. The semester is ramping up with midterm exams, lab practicals, random projects, etc., and in the midst of the chaos, I’m beginning to realize just how close the end of the semester really is. These will be the last midterms and lab practicals during my time in undergrad. The events that I’m helping plan and the ones that I’m attending will be some of the last times I experience this in undergrad and it’s starting to truly impact me. With these complex and uncertain emotions, I think it’s important to remember that the semester is not over, yet, and there is still the opportunity to try something new to make this last semester even more meaningful!

The feeling that this may be the “last time” for you to try doing anything should motivate and push you out of your comfort zone! Especially since you’re near the finish line, the things you try and the risks you take will feel less nerve racking. For example, the Campus Rec gym on campus is free for students to attend. This could be the best time for you to try out the gym for free, learn a new workout routine, maybe join a workout class like yoga, spin, or pilates. This is a win-win situation because it’s literally free (included in your tuition and fees), and you get to be in a space with other individuals of all sorts of experience that help create a safe space for you to try. Personally, I’ve been wanting to try out yoga classes more regularly and I decided to look into the fitness classes offered. I’ve been joining a yoga class at least once a week when I can, allowing me the opportunity to learn and immerse myself in the yoga community, without feeling so overwhelmed and intimidated that I don’t really understand how to do the poses. The classes being free and led by fellow students allow me the opportunity to learn the different poses and feel comfortable focusing on myself and my own movements so that when I graduate and go to a studio within the community, I won’t feel as intimidated to practice!

This mindset can extend to other opportunities like starting a creative project — where you can learn how to paint or crochet, or maybe even getting into content creation — joining a new student organization (even if it’s just for the semester) because it allows you the opportunity to network, make friends, and learn from a community with similar interests as you, whether it’s Her Campus, a professional networking-focused student organization, or multicultural heritage groups! If there’s something that you’re interested in trying, I think you should go for it!

I remember, when I first started senior year, thinking that it might not be “smart” to apply to work for my university’s marketing department since it’s not related to my degree and only would be for a semester. However, upon applying, I was then able to secure the position and one semester has now turned to two. In this opportunity, I have been able to learn so much, create impactful content, and build a community. It’s been so fun and had I not applied, I never would have known all the possibilities I could learn. If you’re thinking about trying something new, you’ve literally got nothing to lose! Leave an impact and finish strong! What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to try? Now’s the time.