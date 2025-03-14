The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up as a woman of color, I have oftentimes felt victimized by the double standards placed on me. If I was more assertive than how women are supposed to be, I was considered a b*tch, or a meanie, or bossy. These words made me overthink, feel insecure, and truly made me become a person that I wasn’t. Yet, as I’ve grown and come to understand myself, the fear of being scrutinized and judged by the unrealistic standards placed on me has slowly diminished. Even now, at a time when women are questioned, and their rights are being scrutinized, I have never felt more confident in myself and my abilities. This comes with having the privilege of a supportive atmosphere where my family, friends, peers, and supervisors have all been incredibly kind, grateful, empathetic, and empowering. Thus, now more than ever, it’s important to show up for, support, and empower women.

Here are ways you can go about doing so!

Words of Support Saying something kind is free. Saying something motivational is free. Saying something beautiful is free. You can empower the women in your life simply by reminding them of how incredible they are! For example, you can revalidate their capabilities and beliefs with encouraging words such as “You’re an incredible person who is capable of what you are working on!”, or “Despite your doubts, you know what you are doing!”. These random, but thoughtful words of support have truly been such a solace for me, especially in the workplace, when I tend to doubt my ability to lead as a woman of color. Creating a Safe Space for Women This kind of goes with my first point in contributing to make a safe space for women to feel comfortable and be themselves. This includes standing up against microaggressions, sexist jokes, and overall being an ally. Make sure to check-in on the women in your life and ask what they may need to feel most comfortable in themselves. If a person is making some sort of backhanded comment such as “I love how you don’t act like a typical girl in meetings,” or “It’s cute how ambitious you are,” then you can communicate and potentially educate those making these comments. Additionally, curating this safe space means that we can also amplify women’s voices. Let them speak and listen intentionally, believe in them, validate them, and fully support them. Taking Care of Ourselves and Each Other We need to fill our cups before we can intentionally and efficiently fill others. During these trying times, we need to practice gratitude, set boundaries, and prioritize our mental health. By taking care of ourselves, we allow ourselves the opportunity to open up to others about our mental health, current concerns, and ways we are protecting our peace. We can’t continue the fight for equity if we don’t have the energy to do so. Make sure you take the time to keep your cup filled.

Empowering women is something as easy as encouraging them to continue being great. So, this Women’s History Month, let’s continue uplifting ourselves, whilst also uplifting others.