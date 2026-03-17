Disney World Is Magical, But Which Ride Is the Best?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disney World is the most magical place on earth, but like all great places, there are good things and not so good things. Disney is not known for having the tallest or fastest rollercoasters, because they mainly focus on storytelling. I know this might be a very controversial opinion, but I believe Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot is one of the best rides ever!

Although Epcot is not the best park, since that spot is reserved for Hollywood Studios, they hold the prize for the most wonderful ride! It all starts with the queue, it can make or break how much time people would be willing to wait to get on. Every room you enter has a different space vibe to it, which already immerses the guest into the world.

Before getting on the ride, you are taken into a room to watch visuals that welcome the people from Earth to the galaxy. Most people wait over an hour to get on! Yet it never feels that long, since the queue fully immerses you in the world of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The most popular part of this whole ride, and why it is one of the best, is the surprise song that plays as the coaster starts. here are six options, all classic 80’s hits. Most notably, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears and “One Way or Another” by Blondie. My personal favorite is “Conga!” by Gloria Estefan which is also the most hated song.) I cannot explain why I love when that song plays so much, I think it might be the vibes. “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire, “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps, and “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls, are a happy medium for those going on the ride.

Once the coaster gets going, it is just a ton of fun! The absolute best part is when the track does a loop around a “solar system”; you see the planets and it gets close to the moon. To me, this part of the ride, combined with the music, makes me feel alive. Anyone who has never been on this ride should definitely take the time out of their next Disney trip to get on, because it will be the highlight of the day.

I want to give an honorable mention to Hollywood Studios with Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, two of the most iconic rides at the parks. This is by far the best park if you are looking for a mix of rides, but also character and world exploration. The Toy Story and Star Wars lands are some of the most immersive worlds Disney has to offer. As someone who frequents the parks, including Universal, there is just something about being inside of Disney World that lifts spirits and creates community, and that is truly the best part.