Discovering New Bands So You Don’t Have To: Mind’s Eye

And we are back with another indie band! (Have I annoyed you yet?) We went over The Sukis a couple months back, but today we talk about Mind’s Eye. One of my favorites…if not…my favorite band of all time.

It has been 3 years since I first listened to Mind’s Eye, and I will forever be grateful to Spotify for randomly putting “wasted affairs” in My Discover Weekly. Just last month I was lucky enough to go see Mind’s Eye live, not only making my dream of jumping to “bite the bullet” a reality, but an unforgettable experience. Not only did Vince Lopez hold my hand during the last song, but then I proceeded to take a picture with the man, along with his signature on my sweater. I totally did not fangirl and freak out. I totally did shut up about it and do not bring it up anytime I can.

Truly an unforgettable night, so how could I not talk about them? As such, here are my top five favorite songs from Mind’s Eye.

#5: Running to find you

As a part of their latest release, long nights and wasted affairs, “running to find you” is a song of pure desperation and want. It’s told from the perspective of someone looking at another person in a longing way. While the other person does not realize, the speaker is enthralled by them, viewing “night” in their eyes, while overthinking what they could have done. For those of you wanting overthinking a crush, this is for you.

#4: 3Am Valentine

Banger. Just a really good song. Love love love the female background vocals. Please listen to this whenever you are in a dreamlike state. (this is a terrible description, but I promise it’s good).

#3: bite the bullet

If you love hard hitting songs that make you jump up and down and sing your heart out, this song is for you. A part of their Favorite Love Machine EP, “bite the bullet” is a song that brings back many memories for me. While nostalgia is a great part of why this song is here, it is a song that encompasses the feelings of pain and anger into one.

#2: shy eyes

If you need a song for your lover’s playlist, this is the song for you, and trust me, they will love you forever. To compliment one’s eyes, is to compliment their soul, for they are the window to it. From anger to sadness, to love songs, Mind’s Eye does it all.

#1: Wasted Affairs

At last I finish with the song that started this spiral, “wasted affairs”. I find this song to be “perfect” in every aspect and way. The beat? An absolute banger. The lyrics? Desperate unrequited love. Certified amazing song. The guitar and drums? The type to make you jump and dance alone in your room with no care in the world. If you were to listen to only one song from Mind’s Eye, make it “wasted affairs”.

Listen to Mind’s Eye latest releases “WISHING FOR ME” and “MODERN FEAR”.