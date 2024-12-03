Dear Diary: My Thoughts as a Gen Z in the Office

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduating high school and college early felt like my golden ticket into the “real world.” I thought the reward would be a fulfilling life, filled with purpose and endless possibilities. But sitting at my desk on a Wednesday afternoon, I realize the reality is far less glamorous.

I miss campus. I miss the random afternoons where I can just walk around campus and soak up the sun, and just be. Those were the moments that reminded me life was about more than just work. Now, the 9 to5 routine leaves me feeling boxed in, like I’m trading hours of my life for fleeting weekends that come and go faster than I can catch my breath.

I can’t help but wish for a four-day workweek. Just one more day to recalibrate, to exist outside of “productivity.” Or, better yet, what if we had mental health days instead of using precious PTO to just catch a break? Why does it feel like rest is treated as a reward when it should be a basic part of the week?

People say, “This is just how the real world works,” as if we’re supposed to accept it without questioning. But I hope our generation is the one that dares to ask for better. We shouldn’t have to “survive” work — we should be able to actually live our lives.

After all the hard work, I hoped the prize would be more than just another day at the office.