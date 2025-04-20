Convincing You to Enroll in Cultural Studies and Pop Arts This Fall (The Taylor Swift Lit class)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially time to register for the fall term! I love planning the next semester and discovering what cool courses I can take. One of the classes I am taking this semester is LIT3301: Cultural Studies and Pop Arts, specifically the Taylor Swift section. As a lifelong Swiftie, I knew I had to take this class. This fall will be the third term USF is offering a themed Taylor Swift section in LIT3301. In this course, we read Swift’s music like poetry then analyze it. If you enjoy those TikTok deep dives of her music, you would love this class. We also discuss other topics such as her marketing strategies and how she self fashions. With both in person and online sections, this course is perfect for the music lovers still deciding their schedule for next semester.

If you’re a Swiftie, it’s the perfect elective that doesn’t feel like a class. As a fan, getting to talk about Swift and her music all class is awesome! The professors teaching this course are highly intelligent and create informative and well rounded lectures. While there is still a lot of hard work that goes into this class, it can be a fun elective to switch it up during your hectic fall term. Additionally, if you are an English major — whether English Lit or Creative writing — this class can count towards your degree!

The projects for this class are also really enjoyable. My favorite one was a creative project where we were assigned to make our own creative interpretation of one of Swift’s albums or songs. We had a lot of freedom to create whatever we wanted as long as it met the guidelines. Some people chose to make their own merch lines, others made paintings. I hand wrote a journal from the point of view of the speaker in “august” (or what she is commonly referred to online, Augustine). I framed it so it would be about her summer fling with James. I wanted to get inside of her mind and write what I imagined she may have been thinking. It was a lot of fun to expand on their story and getting to decide how they met and what the dynamic of their relationship may have been like. If projects like this intrigue you, sign up! The fun isn’t just limited to projects — the lectures are also really cool! I was truly fascinated by the self fashioning lesson. We looked at renaissance portraits and compared them to some of her imaging and what she is trying to convey based on how she presents herself.

If you don’t know anything about Swift, this could also be a cool class for you to take to learn more. Swift’s accomplishments and contributions during her career have been extraordinary — countless broken records, topping the charts, ticket sales — and she has undeniably revolutionized the music industry at only 35. This class can be an opportunity to learn more about her journey.

Don’t be intimidated! The course isn’t filled with a bunch of snobbish, elitist fans. The people in the class are pretty nice and plenty of the people that take this course don’t listen to her music. In fact, I even know a Taylor hater who is in another section of the course. For those of you who aren’t fans of Swift, this course might help you find the actual real reasons as to why you don’t like her instead of “just because.” Or this class may change your perspective of her and her art. You could leave the class with a new found neutral respect for her. Either way, you’re left with something to take away.

With the end of the semester around the corner, I can confidently say this has been one of my favorite classes I’ve taken at USF thus far. Having the option to sign up for this class felt like a win for the little second grader in me who was mocked on the playground for being a Swiftie. Slots for this course are filling up quickly so if I convinced you to take this course, I suggest signing up sooner rather than later!