This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

My best friend is coming to visit me for four days, and I need activities to keep us entertained while staying on a broke college student budget! I searched Pinterest and Instagram for ideas, added some creative twists, and put together a lineup of memorable, budget-friendly plans perfect for us!

Dress to Impress: Thrifting Edition All this requires is transportation to the nearest thrift store and friends who aren’t afraid to run around a thrift store with you. First, come up with a theme: Schoolgirl, Office Siren, Dadcore, Y2K — anything you like! Once your timer has started (I recommend a little longer than in Dress to Impress, which is five minutes), hit the thrift racks and begin your search for the perfect outfit. After you and your friends have tried on your clothes, have a photo shoot! This game can go on for as long as you want — or until the store closes. Another fun variation is to come up with outfits for each other. Tip: For the next two activities, I recommend going to Five Below for cheap and cute art supplies. Coloring Night! Few people still appreciate the fun that a coloring book has to offer. Put on a movie, grab some food, and enjoy the simplicity of coloring. To spice it up, try switching each other’s drawings every few minutes. There are all sorts of crafts you can do while watching movies: friendship bracelets, scrapbooking, painting, and more. Photo by Markus Spiske from Unsplash Polymer Clay Competition I’ve already tried this one with friends and can attest to how fun it is. Pick a few clay creations for inspiration, and then you can either team up with each other or go solo. Take five minutes to try to replicate the designs you chose. We used Instagram polls to decide the winner, but some creations had obvious winners (and losers)! Once the clay has dried, you can turn them into magnets or keep them as cute trinkets for your desk. Great British Bake-Off Cake, brownies, cookies, and cupcakes are all simple things to bake with friends. Add a terrible British accent, a camera, and a timer to the mix, and suddenly it’s a lot more fun and competitive. Plus, by the end, you get a sweet treat! Alternatively, pretend you’re on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen if you and your friends take baking and cooking a bit more seriously.

There are countless things to do with friends, and it doesn’t have to be expensive to have fun. Get creative with it! I hope this inspires you—I know I’m excited to try this with my best friend!