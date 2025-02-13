Capturing Moments That Matter: How Photography Challenges Injustice

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

“Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.”

– Cesar A. Cruz

In light of President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, we’ve already seen drastic changes to the rules and laws that keep many of us in the U.S. safe. Regardless of your political affiliation, we all recognize a massive shift in mentality in the U.S. has already begun.

One shift that hit home for many of us was the TikTok ban (even though it only lasted about 14 hours). It sparked a big discussion questioning the current administration, and opening young people’s eyes to the truth behind corporations’ words.

Many people have claimed the ban of TikTok is supported in an effort to censor news and media, specifically for younger generations. And in this era of 24-hour news and the world wide web, it has become nearly impossible to hide/censor the truth about what’s going on around the world, namely injustice and prejudice. And when those in power want to conceal their true motives or actions from the public, banning arguably the most popular and influential app in the world just might do the trick.

Throughout modern history, many artists have employed the use of a camera. Whether digital or a camera obscura used in the early 20th century, photography has been a lifeline in documenting the realities of the human experience, especially when the public isn’t shown the truth.

The Civil Rights movement took the U.S. by storm in the 1960s, resulting in the passing of The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and The Voting Rights Act of 1965, along with a shift in the general public. While fighting this fight, many Americans (namely whites in the northern U.S.) didn’t understand the severity of the mistreatment of people of color, causing many of them not to support the movement in the first place.

Danny Lyons is one of the most prolific photographers of the Civil Rights movement and made it his mission to travel the southeastern U.S., documenting the realities of the campaign. In 1964, Lyons traveled to Cambridge, Maryland with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) as their photographer. Following the speech of Governor George Wallace, Lyons snapped a photo of the Maryland National Guard violently arresting Clifford Vaughs, a peaceful protestor a part of the SNCC. The picture depicts Vaughs being lifted into the air by soldiers as they wield batons, his clothes being roughly pulled as he is manhandled. Lyons later published this photo in a documentary book that captured many similar moments across the southeastern U.S., showing his audience the true horrors and injustice even peaceful protestors endured.

Photos like Lyons’ showed many of those indifferent to the Civil Rights movement at the time and the realities that occurred, bringing more support, money, and success to the movement.

While the Civil Rights movement was one of the most challenging battles fought in the U.S., I believe the strategies used by their photographers are still applicable today.

If you’re ever in a situation where you witness injustice firsthand, take out your phone and document it to the best of your ability. Don’t be afraid to approach people; be that girl with her phone out. Your photos and videos of oppression or prejudice may be a victim’s saving grace when seeking justice.

Art isn’t meant to be comfortable all the time. Art is meant to provoke thought, challenge you, and spark goodness in this overwhelming world. Do not be scared of an uncomfortable photograph from the war in Gaza or Ukraine; instead, take it in. Allow yourself to digest the information and brutal realities innocent people face during times of political unrest and war.

Don’t get so comfortable that you shy away from art. Do not let the censorship win. Take out your phone and seek justice for those who deserve it.