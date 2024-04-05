The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be really difficult to break the cycle that life is, especially in college, where every week repeats itself. This weighs on me constantly as I go through the motions of living every single day. You wake up and attend your classes, you go to work, you finish your coursework, and you finally go to bed just to repeat this the next day. Recently, I’ve found that this manner of living has impacted me more than I had previously assumed. At least for me, this is taxing on my mental health and makes it increasingly harder to picture myself on the other side of all the work I am putting in now. However, to alleviate some of this pressure, I have taken the time to decide what steps remain necessary to maintain a healthier version of this lifestyle.

For one, immersing yourself in hobbies such as painting, reading, and playing the guitar can provide a refreshing break from the monotony of daily life. Each hobby offers a unique avenue for self-expression and relaxation. Reading and painting both offer an escape from reality and a chance to explore new ideas and perspectives. Playing the guitar not only stimulates your mind, but also allows you to channel your emotions through music providing a therapeutic outlet for stress and anxiety. By dedicating time to these activities, you infuse your routine with moments of joy and fulfillment, breaking the cycle of repetition in your life.

Secondly, breaking free from the confines of your usual study environment can invigorate your mind and enhance productivity. Moving your study sessions outdoors, whether it’s to the roof near the pool or a nearby park, allows you to bask in the beauty of nature while tackling your academic responsibilities. Personally, I study on the roof of my apartment complex. The fresh air, natural light, and change of scenery stimulate your senses and rejuvenate your focus, making studying feel less like a chore and more like a leisurely activity. Additionally, being surrounded by greenery or natural landscapes can reduce stress levels and promote a sense of well-being, helping you approach your tasks with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Incorporating mindfulness practices such as meditation into your daily routine can significantly impact your mental and emotional well-being. Taking a few moments each day to quiet your mind, focus on your breath, and be present in the moment can help alleviate stress, improve concentration, and promote inner peace. Similarly, exercising not only benefits your physical health but also boosts your mood and cognitive function. Lately, I’ve incorporated Pilates classes into my routine, providing myself with a few hours each week to unwind and find relaxation. Whether you prefer yoga, jogging, or weightlifting, finding activities that resonate with you allows you to release tension, increase endorphin levels, and enhance overall contentment in life. By prioritizing both mental and physical fitness, you equip yourself with powerful tools for navigating the ups and downs of college life.

Navigating the repetitive cycle of college life can be daunting, but it’s essential to recognize the significance of implementing strategies to maintain balance and well-being. By immersing ourselves in hobbies, exploring new environments for study, and prioritizing mindfulness and physical activity, we equip ourselves with invaluable tools to break free from monotony and cultivate a healthier lifestyle. Utilizing these strategies, I am able to find fulfillment in the midst of routine.