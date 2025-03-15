Bookstores Are Cute, But Libraries Are Powerful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

One thing I take the most pride in is my love and passion for education. On my laptop, I have an Oscar Wilde sticker that reads, “You can never be overdressed or overeducated,” a quote that perfectly captures my mindset. As I get older, I find myself becoming more particular — some might say pretentious — about the little things that contribute to a well-rounded education, from grammar skills to basic historical knowledge. In this mindset, one thing I truly value is libraries.

If my friends ever wonder why I’m not responding to texts, they can check my location — 90% of the time, I’m on the fifth floor of the library (as I am right now, writing this). Not only do I spend hours there doing homework, but I actually use the books and materials the library provides. Thankfully, both the USF library and public libraries are incredibly versatile, accessible, and cost-effective.

The versatility of libraries is unmatched. It’s such a blessing to have access to countless books — both popular and classic — completely free. Many public libraries carry trending BookTok favorites, from Emily Henry’s romance novels to timeless classics like Pride and Prejudice and 1984. But libraries aren’t just about books; they also offer audiobooks, movies, and historical archives. So, instead of scrambling for another free Hulu trial just to watch a documentary for history homework, you should check if your library has it first.

Beyond the books and resources, my favorite thing about libraries is that they’re free. All you need is a library card (you can sign up for the Hillsborough library system online), and you’ll gain unlimited access to everything they offer. And if you can’t make it to a public library, the USF library on campus is completely free. All study materials, books, academic resources are completely free to enrolled students and you should definitely take advantage of them if you haven’t already.

Libraries also serve as community hubs, hosting events like book clubs, author talks, career workshops, and volunteer opportunities. These events not only help you get involved in the Tampa community beyond USF, but also prepare you for post-grad life. While you’re there networking, you can take advantage of free Wi-Fi, printing services, and quiet study spaces — just like you do at the USF library.

Now, don’t get me wrong — I love a charming, old bookstore that smells like paper and feels like it might be violating fire codes with the number of books stacked to the ceiling. But for this article, I’m talking about corporate bookstores like Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.

We’ve all been there — walking into Barnes & Noble, excited to pick up a beautifully bound copy of The Great Gatsby or the latest fantasy release. You find the book, flip it over, and suddenly, your excitement is met with the harsh reality of a $30 paperback price tag. Personally, I’m not willing to drop that kind of money on a book I might not even like. And if I were, I’d rather spend it at a local independent bookstore that actually benefits from my support, such as Mojo Books and Records, which is right next to campus.

Beyond the outrageous prices, corporate bookstores create barriers to accessibility. What about people who don’t have extra money to spend on books? Why should literature be a privilege, rather than something available to everyone? Public libraries ensure that no one is excluded from the joy of reading, regardless of their financial situation. And the best part? Using your library card regularly doesn’t just benefit you — it helps libraries thrive, proving their value to the community and encouraging their growth.

Even if you still have a soft spot for Barnes & Noble, I encourage you to visit your local public library and explore the hidden gems on their shelves. You’ll find an incredible selection of books, free resources, and opportunities to connect with your community, all without spending a dime. Libraries aren’t just places to check out books; they’re spaces for learning, discovery, and belonging.

So next time you’re looking for your next great read, consider skipping the bookstore and giving your local library a chance. You might just find your new favorite spot.